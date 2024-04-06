India’s Got Singer, Embracing Diversity Through Music

New Delhi (India), April 6: In a tribute to the undying spirit of India's specially-abled community, KarmaSada Sahayate Foundation, in collaboration with production partners 9Glamours World Pvt. Ltd and NGO partner Ikshana Welfare Foundation, unveils an inspiring initiative: “India’s Got Singer: I Am Different But Not Less – Divyang Edition.”

Scheduled to launch in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on April 4th, 2024, this reality show promises to redefine the boundaries of talent, inclusivity, and culture.

“India’s Got Singer: I Am Different But Not Less” is based on the profound belief that the power of music transcends limitations and uplifts souls. Contestants plucked from every corner of India, will perform nationalistic and devotional songs from their unique perspective while weaving a beautiful string of emotion, patriotism, and spirituality. Through their performances, these divyang artists will inspire millions, proving that within every individual lies limitless potential.

The founder of KarmaSada Sahayate Foundation has expressed a vision for the show which is to shift the spotlight from disability to talent, offering divyang artists the recognition they deserve. The platform serves the purpose of these divyang artists and their cry for inclusivity, showcasing their resilience and passion as they stride towards fighting their battles of physical challenges.

The journey of “India’s Got Singer: I Am Different But Not Less” begins with nationwide auditions, open from March 15th to May 15th, 2024 where Divyang singers are encouraged to step forward and showcase their talent. The filming and broadcasting of the show are supposed to take place from June 1st to September 29th, 2024, spanning 36 episodes and 17 live concerts. Auditioning is accessible through various channels, including website submissions, WhatsApp, and direct contact.

This initiative is not only for entertainment but a movement for change. “India’s Got Singer: I Am Different But Not Less” aims to ignite a nationwide dialogue on inclusion and empowerment. By celebrating the contributions of divyang individuals, the show projects and urges society to embrace diversity and break all barriers in every sphere of life. Let’s celebrate this inspiring movement and encourage people to join to be a part of this journey that promises to perceptions and inspire future generations.

