India's horticulture production declined by 0.65 pc, fruits and spices shows growth in 2023-24 (YoY)

New Delhi [India], September 21 : Total horticulture production in India for 2023-24 is projected to reach 353.19 million tonnes, a slight decline of 0.65 per cent or approximately 22.94 lakh tonnes compared to the previous year's final estimates of 355.48 million tonnes.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, despite this decrease in overall production, key horticultural sectors, such as fruits, spices, flowers, and medicinal plants, are witnessing notable growth.

The Ministry has released the Third Advance Estimates of the area and production of various horticultural crops for the 2023-24 season.

Compiled from data provided by States, Union Territories, and other governmental sources, these estimates offer crucial insights into the trends in fruit, vegetable, and plantation crop production across the country.

The area under horticultural crops has expanded to 28.98 million hectares in 2023-24, up from 28.63 million hectares in the Second Advance Estimates and 28.44 million hectares in 2022-23. However, the total production has marginally decreased from 355.48 million tonnes in 2022-23 to 353.19 million tonnes in 2023-24.

India's fruit production is expected to increase by 2.29 per cent in 2023-24, reaching an estimated 112.73 million tonnes. The rise is driven by higher yields in crops like mango, banana, lime/lemon, grapes, and custard apple. However, production declines are anticipated in apples, sweet oranges, mandarins, guavas, litchis, pomegranates, and pineapples, reflecting a mixed outlook for the fruit sector.

The overall vegetable production for 2023-24 is projected to be around 205.80 million tonnes, showing a balanced trend. Significant increases are expected in crops like tomato, cabbage, cauliflower, tapioca, bottle gourd, pumpkin, cucumber, bitter gourd, parwal, and okra. On the other hand, major staples like potato, onion, brinjal, elephant foot yam, and capsicum are anticipated to witness declines.

Onion production is expected to reach 242.44 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, marking a substantial output, although challenges remain in certain regions.

Potato production is projected at 570.49 lakh tonnes, with a noticeable decline attributed to reduced output from key states like Bihar and West Bengal.

Tomato production is estimated to increase by 4.38 per cent, reaching 213.20 lakh tonnes, compared to 204.25 lakh tonnes last year. This increase in tomato output is expected to stabilize prices, benefiting consumers and producers alike.

The estimates also reveal growth in the production of honey, flowers, spices, plantation crops, and aromatic and medicinal plants, reflecting the growing importance of these sub-sectors within India's horticultural landscape.

