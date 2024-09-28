India's iron ore production surges 7.4 pc in FY25, manganese and copper production up by 15.4 and 5.8 pc

New Delhi [India], September 28 : The growth trajectory of iron ore continues as production for the current fiscal year 2024-25 (April-August) surged to 116 MMT during the April-August period, up from 108 MMT during the same timeframe last year, marking a healthy increase of 7.4 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Mines, in FY 2023-24, India produced 274 million metric tonnes (MMT) of iron ore. According to provisional data, iron ore accounts for approximately 70 per cent of the total mineral production by value under the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules (MCDR).

Manganese ore production has also contributed positively to the mineral output. The country recorded a notable 15.4 per cent increase, with production climbing to 1.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY 2024-25 from 1.3 MMT during the corresponding period of FY 2023-24.

This growth underlines the rising demand for manganese, particularly for steel and alloy production.

Primary aluminium production rose by 1.3 per cent, reaching 17.49 lakh tonnes (LT) in FY 2024-25 compared to 17.26 LT during the same period last year. This growth is reflective of the country's standing as the second-largest aluminium producer in the world.

Additionally, refined copper production demonstrated a significant increase of 5.8 per cent, rising from 1.91 LT to 2.02 LT during the same comparative timeframe. This positions India among the top ten producers of refined copper globally.

These positive production trends in key minerals indicate strong economic activity across several user sectors, including energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive, and machinery.

India holds a prominent position in the global mineral landscape, being the fourth-largest iron ore producer and a key player in the aluminium and copper markets.

