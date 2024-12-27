India's Largest Arts & Crafts Festival Transforms Kerala's Malabar Coast into Global Cultural Hub

NewsVoir

Vadakara (Kerala) [India], December 27: The Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival (SIACF) 2024-25, set against the stunning backdrop of rolling hills and the Arabian Sea, has emerged as India's largest celebration of global artistry and gastronomy.

This landmark event, running from December 20 to January 6, brings together over 200 master artisans from 15+ countries, transforming the picturesque Malabar Coast into an international hub of cultural exchange.

The festival's Tourism Talk Series has become a pivotal platform for shaping the region's future, with celebrities, political and industry leaders engaging in meaningful discussions about establishing Malabar as a global tourism destination. These dialogues, coupled with the festival's impressive showcase of international talent, underscore SIACF's role in cultural diplomacy and regional development.

At the heart of the festival lies an extraordinary culinary experience, with over 20 specialized food stalls creating a vibrant tapestry of Kerala Flavors. Visitors can embark on a gastronomic journey from authentic Kerala meals to Malabar specialties. The festival's artistic core features award-winning international artisans including Bulgarian textile master Madlena Petrova's gold-thread creations, Lebanese metalwork artist Fathima Torttoussi's intricate jewellery, and Iranian designer Fathimeh Alipour Yousefi's contemporary pieces. The Arabic Calligraphy Theme Village, showcasing AYAT's century-lasting titanium masterpieces, stands as a testament to the fusion of traditional Islamic art with modern innovation.

As dusk falls, the Floating Barge Stage comes alive with cultural performances against the backdrop of Sargaalaya's serene lake. The festival's entertainment lineup includes tomorrow's Christmas Special by Sooraj Santhosh, followed by Anitha Shaiq's Sufi night, Thekkinkadu Band's fusion concert, and a grand New Year's Eve celebration with 11 - The Band.

Families can explore the 400-foot underwater tunnel aquarium, enjoy boating activities, and participate in craft workshops led by master artisans. Themed villages dedicated to handloom, bamboo, and Theyyam offer immersive experiences into traditional craftsmanship, while the Global Artisans Pavilion presents rare handcrafted treasures from Russia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Mexico, and beyond.

The festival grounds, nestled in the enchanting landscape of Sargaalaya Arts & Crafts Village, showcase daily demonstrations of terracotta pottery, bamboo crafts, mural painting, and coir product making. This living museum of crafts offers visitors unprecedented access to centuries-old techniques and contemporary innovations.

SIACF 2024-25, managed by ULCCS Ltd. and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, runs daily from 10 AM to 10 PM. Whether seeking artistic inspiration, culinary adventures, or cultural enrichment, the festival promises an unforgettable journey through global traditions and local heritage.

The festival is made possible through the generous support of its key sponsors and partners. NABARD, as the principal sponsor, plays a vital role in empowering the handloom sector, ensuring the livelihood of artisans and weavers. Complementing NABARD's efforts, Kerala Tourism and Incredible India add a cultural and tourism dimension to the event, showcasing Kerala's rich heritage on a national platform. The Development Commissioner of Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, extends its unwavering support to preserve and promote India's exquisite handloom crafts. ULCCS, renowned for its commitment to community development and cooperative values, further amplifies the festival's outreach and success.

