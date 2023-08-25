India’s leading component MRO Haveus Aerotech India Pvt. Ltd. signs MOU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 25: In a major boost to India's Civil Aviation Sector, Haveus Aerotech India Pvt. Ltd., a leading MRO engaged in the maintenance & repair of Aircraft components for use on Civil & Defence Aircraft signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited – Accessories Division Lucknow (ADL), a leading Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) engaged in the manufacturing of aircraft systems and accessories for Aircrafts, Helicopters and Engines.

Commenting on the new milestone, Haveus Aerotech India Pvt Ltd CMD Anshul Bhargava said: “We are proud to sign a collaboration agreement with HAL - ADL whose name has been associated with the growth of the Defence industry in India for the last eight decades. This MOU would mutually help us to explore business opportunities nationally as well as internationally in Civil Aviation. With the strong capability of HAL-ADL and Haveus a synergy shall be created to capture the Civil Aviation Business of major airlines in India and worldwide. The objective of this MOU is to share the experience and capabilities of both organisations relating to the needs of Civil Aviation sector focusing aerospace application with a larger perspective of making India “ATMANIRBHAR” in Civil Sector and furthering the “Make & Maintain in India” Policy of Government of India”.

Based in Gurugram, Haveus Aerotech India possesses the necessary approvals from DGCA, EASA, and DOT (USA), solidifying its credibility as an MRO authority. Equipped with cutting-edge automated equipment and boasting a comprehensive facility in Gurugram and Bengaluru, the organization extends a wide range of MRO services to global airline clientele. With an in-house team boasting diverse experiences, competencies, and strong affiliations with major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Haveus Aerotech delivers an extensive spectrum of aircraft component maintenance services. This collaboration with HAL-ADL is poised to redefine the landscape of Civil Aviation in India and beyond, ushering in a new era of innovation and self-sufficiency.

Haveus Aerotech India, Gurugram is a DGCA, EASA & DOT (USA) approved MRO. A full-fledged facility with latest automated equipment, and offers comprehensive MRO services to airline customers worldwide through its facility in Gurugram & Bengaluru. With a strong in-house capability having wide range of experience, competency and allied business relationships with major OEMs, Haveus Aerotech offers a comprehensive range of aircraft component maintenance services.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor