India's luminous stalwarts come under one roof at the 6th annual Brand Vision Summit presented by NexBrands

After almost 2 years of no social interaction, having key changemakers and influential celebrities all under one roof feels like a nostalgic rendezvous. And that was exactly the scene at NexBrand's Brand Vision Summit 2022, held on March 4, at ITC Maratha, Andheri.

This was the 6th edition of the grand event and the first summit of Brand Vision ever since the pandemic struck. In the last two years, the world changed in the middle of several disruptions that we faced. Every industry ranging from education, healthcare, logistics, entertainment to anything we can think of, underwent massive revamps. To recognise and honour the leaders who rode their brands on a growth wave as the pandemic waned was the sole mission of the 6th edition of this Summit.

The Summit is tracked with great interest all over the country. Ever since it launched in 2015, Brand Vision Summit has been hailed as one of the country's most covered platforms where India's very best share the stage. This year too, top names from India's corporate and entertainment sectors were felicitated for their standout work throughout the year.

Spiritual leader Gaur Gopal Das delivered the keynote address, inspiring the audience with his motivational foundations that are sure to guide us in times of challenges.

Brand Vision Summit's grand red carpet had luminous stalwarts walk down on it and being recognized for their path-breaking industry contribution. These awardees include the who's who of the Bollywood industry like Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Bobby Deol, Abhishek Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, Raina Singhvi and many more. The event was hosted by the dynamic Arpit Sharma. The celebrations were followed by a stellar evening with refreshing cocktails, a lavish buffet and many precious conversations that every attendee will be sure to cherish for a long, long time.

As part of the ChangeMaker edition, robust brands such as TATA Bluescope Steel, C.H Worldwide Freight India, Safexpress, Biostadt India, Anand Rathi Wealth, Greenwood High International School, Darwin Group of Companies, Modello Domani, Turning Point, Mudrika Labels, RMZ Corp, Dakle Industrial Plastics, Vedanta Ltd, Reva University, Ixceed Solutions, BLS International, Hindware Appliances, Airseal Technologies, I.D.E.A Architect, Prism Johnson(RMC), BIESSE India, PSB Loans, Poorvika Mobiles, Murli Krishna Pharma, ICFAI University, Farmsio, Kohlapur Cancer Centre, American Oncology Institute, Kamdhenu Group, Omaxe, Waterbase, Juego Studio, Wacom, Plintron Technologies, Ziqitza Healthcare, PolicyBazaar, Canon, Nexus Malls, Foss India, Medica Super Speciality, Encraft India etc. graced the event with their expertise and industrialist environment.

Chandrika Maheshwari, Founder - Brand Vision and Jt. Managing Director - NexBrands, said, "This year the spotlight was on personalities inspiring change across industries. It was heartening to see so many personalities emerge as leaders in the challenging times we faced in the last 2 years. Uplifting their work and fellow staff while the world was sinking is a great achievement and it is our honour to have shared the roof with the ChangeMakers. We are delighted to recognize their work and use the stage to propel the voices farther across the world."

Additionally, Saurav Dasgupta, Co-Founder- Brand Vision and Jt. Managing Director - NexBrands, said, "We have been using our unique and time-tested 3i model, which evaluates the impact people and businesses make on societies and economies. Each recipient of the title "The Extraordinaire" has not just excelled on these parameters, but also gone above and beyond what society expects of them. They're inspirations to an entire generation, and we are so honoured they chose to spend time with us tonight."

Brand Vision's 3i model evaluates brands on the basis of Impact, Innovation and Imagery, to understand the holistic effect they have on the Indian ecosystem. It avoids the pitfalls of the regular jury-based models that often fall prey to human biases and errors.

Over the past 7 years, NexBrand's Brand Vision Summit has honoured India's top achievers across Corporate, Healthcare, Philanthropy, Education & Entertainment.

