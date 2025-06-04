India's mineral production stays on high growth path in FY 2025-26

New Delhi, June 4 The production of key minerals in India has continued to witness strong growth during FY 2025-26, after reaching record production levels in FY 2024-25.

The production of iron ore, which accounts for 70 per cent of the total mineral output by value, went up to 289 million metric tonne (MMT) in FY 2024-25, breaking the earlier production record of 277 MMT achieved in FY 2023-24, with a 4.3 per cent growth.

As per provisional estimates for the first month (April) of FY 2025-26, there is a steady increase in the production of these minerals as compared to the production in the corresponding month last year.

Production of bauxite has increased by a robust 13.9 per cent from 1.87 million metric tonnes (MMT) during April 2024 to 2.13 MMT during April 2025,

Production of limestone has risen by 1.2 per cent from 39.58 MMT during April 2024 to 40.5 MMT during April 2025. The production of lead & zinc ore has increased from 1.24 MMT during April 2024 to 1.27 MMT during April 2025, with a 2.4 per cent growth. The production of zinc concentrate has increased by 7.7 per cent from 0.13 MMT during April 2024 to 0.14 MMT during April 2025.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in FY 2025-26 posted a growth of 1.5 per cent over the corresponding period last year, increasing to 3.47 lakh ton (LT) in FY 2025-26 (April) from 3.42 LT in FY 2024-25 (April). During the same comparative period, refined copper production has grown by 15.6 per cent from 0.45 LT to 0.52 LT.

India is the second largest aluminium producer, and a top-10 producer in refined copper. Continued growth in aluminium and copper points toward continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery, the official statement said.

Minerals like iron ore, manganese ore, and zinc concentrate saw a notable increase in production during March 2025 compared to March 2024. Production of iron ore rose by 5.7 per cent to 25.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) during the said period. Manganese ore production grew by 9.7 per cent to 0.39 MMT, and production of zinc concentrate rose by 5.5 per cent to 0.19 MMT in March 2025 over March 2024.

