India's non-smartphone electronics reach $14 billion in exports in FY25: Report

New Delhi, Aug 21 India's non-smartphone electronics exports exceeded $14 billion in value in FY 2024-25, accounting for around 36 per cent of the total electronics exports, a report from the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has said.

The total electronics exports of the country reached $38.57 billion last fiscal, marking a 32.47 per cent year-on-year increase.

Though smartphones account for the majority of exports, several non-smartphone sectors are expanding significantly, including solar panels, telecom equipment, medical electronics, batteries, and digital processing units.

According to the report, photovoltaic cells generated $1.12 billion in export revenue, while telecom equipment and parts contributed $1.4 billion. Rectifiers, inverters, and chargers collectively exceeded $2.5 billion in export revenue. Medical electronics generated $0.4 billion, while PCs and digital processing units accounted for $0.81 billion.

Electronics currently account for 9 per cent of India's total merchandise exports, up from 6.73 per cent in the previous year, highlighting the sector's growing importance in the economy.

Tamil Nadu led the state-wise export performance with $14.65 billion. Karnataka follows with $7.8 billion, Uttar Pradesh at $5.26 billion, Maharashtra at $3.5 billion, and Gujarat at $1.85 billion, the report mentioned.

Sandeep Narula, Chairman of global outreach, ESC, lauded the Indian exporters for showing remarkable agility and foresight in managing tariff pressures and evolving global trade patterns.

"India's semiconductor ecosystem is rapidly evolving and is set to become a cornerstone of the country's tech ambitions," added Vinod Sharma, Chairman of Electronics ESC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, declared that Made-in-India semiconductor chips will be available in the market by the end of 2025.

The Union Cabinet has also approved four semiconductor projects worth Rs 4,600 crore. Odisha will receive two new projects, and Andhra Pradesh and Punjab will each receive one. After new approvals, there are ten India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)-sanctioned projects in six states.

