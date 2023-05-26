India's pharma sector robust, met both local and global demand during pandemic: Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], May 26 : India's pharmaceutical industry is robust and resilient and that is exactly why it could not only meet its own demand during the pandemic but also was in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya as he inaugurated the 8th International Conference on Pharma and Medical Device Sector.

This two-day conference is organized by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to promote India as a manufacturing hub of quality medical products.

"India played a phenomenal role in meeting the requirements of not just its domestic but needs of many others under unprecedented circumstances," Mandaviya said.

India's pharmaceutical sector, also called by the government the 'Pharmacy of the World', according to Mandaviya, will be contributing more in the coming years for domestic needs and at the same time to cater to global demand.

He said India's competitive advantage over other nations is price competitiveness and quality.

He further added "if we are to continue being 'Pharmacy of the World', there can be no laxity with the quality of our pharmaceutical products, our products should also be affordable and competitive in the global market."

