India’s Plumbing Powerhouse: Plumbex India 2024 Promises Innovation and Connections

New Delhi (India), April 16: Innovation flows freely at Plumbex India 2024, India’s premier water, sanitation, and plumbing exhibition. This comprehensive interview with Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association delves into the heart of the event, exploring the cutting-edge products, insightful symposiums, and unparalleled networking opportunities that await attendees. We’ll explore the diverse array of innovations on display, from state-of-the-art sanitaryware to advanced water treatment technologies. Discover how Plumbex India 2024 fosters connections, sparks collaboration, and empowers industry leaders to shape the future of water management in India and beyond.

Question: As India’s largest exhibition for Water, Sanitation & Plumbing products, what makes PlumbexIndia 2024 a must-attend event for industry professionals and stakeholders.

Plumbex India 2024 stands as the paramount event for professionals and stakeholders within India’s water, sanitation, and plumbing industry. Serving as a crucial nexus, it offers a platform for networking, unveiling innovative products, and fostering lucrative business ventures. Encompassing a wide array of sectors including Sanitaryware, Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Pipes & Fittings, among others, Plumbex India attracts top-tier professionals such as architects, interior designers, real estate developers, and MEP consultants. Moreover, it provides a distinctive opportunity for startups in water innovation to showcase their offerings. Featuring dynamic elements like product demonstrations, B2B meetings, and a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet, Plumbex India 2024 anticipates welcoming over 15,000 trade visitors and hosting more than 200 exhibitors, thereby spotlighting the latest strides in water and plumbing technologies.

Question: Can you elaborate on the various product categories and innovations that visitors can expect to witness at Plumbex India 2024, such as Sanitaryware, Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Water Treatment Plants, and Fire Fighting Equipment & Systems?

Plumbex India 2024 promises visitors an immersive experience in the forefront of water, sanitation, and plumbing innovations. From state-of-the-art sanitaryware to a plethora of bathroom fixtures and fittings, attendees will witness the latest advancements geared towards enhancing functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. The event will also showcase cutting-edge technologies addressing pressing issues such as water scarcity and purification, and recycling systems. Additionally, visitors can explore the newest developments in firefighting equipment and systems, ensuring safety and compliance across various environments. Plumbex India 2024 stands as the ultimate platform for industry professionals to engage with groundbreaking solutions spanning Pipes & Fittings to Drainage Solutions, water efficient sanitaryware and sanitary fixtures and shaping the future of water management and plumbing practices.

Question: Plumbex India 2024 is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. How does this state-of-the-art venue contribute to enhancing the overall experience for exhibitors and visitors?

The choice of Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai as the venue for Plumbex India 2024 significantly enhances the overall experience for both exhibitors and visitors. This state-of-the-art facility offers world-class amenities and infrastructure, providing a conducive environment for networking, learning, and business transactions. Its spacious and modern exhibition halls ensure ample space for exhibitors to showcase their products and technologies effectively, while also accommodating the anticipated large footfall of visitors. Additionally, the venue’s strategic location in Mumbai, a major business and cultural hub, offers ease of accessibility for attendees from across India and abroad. Moreover, the Jio World Convention Centre’s advanced facilities, including cutting-edge technology, audiovisual equipment, and comfortable amenities, elevate the event experience, enhancing engagement and fostering productive interactions between industry professionals and stakeholders. Overall, the selection of this premier venue contributes significantly to making Plumbex India 2024 a memorable and impactful event for all involved.

Question: With a focus on connecting the complete building and plumbing industry, what opportunities does Plumbex India 2024 offer for networking, B2B meetings, and fostering collaborations among industry stakeholders?



Plumbex India 2024 is a vibrant platform dedicated to fostering connections and collaborations within the building and plumbing industry. Organized by the Indian Plumbing Association, it serves as a premier hub for networking and partnership opportunities. In a significant partnership, the Indian Plumbing Association has collaborated with the Indo African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expanding the event’s global reach. Notably, delegates from various African countries will participate in Reverse Buyer Seller Meets, providing exhibitors and visitors with a unique chance to engage with international counterparts and explore new business opportunities. This collaboration underscores Plumbex India 2024’s commitment to driving industry advancement and growth on a global scale. Plumbex India 2024 is more than just an exhibition; it’s a dynamic platform dedicated to fostering connections and collaborations across the entire building and plumbing industry. With a focus on networking, B2B meetings, and partnerships, the event brings together professionals from diverse sectors such as architecture, interior design, real estate development, and MEP consultancy.

Question: Can you highlight the concurrent technical symposium and its significance in providing a platform for experts, industry leaders, and startups to share their knowledge and innovative solutions?

Plumbex India 2024 not only offers a dynamic exhibition but also features a concurrent technical symposium, providing a valuable platform for experts, industry leaders, and startups to exchange knowledge and innovative solutions. On the first day, April 25th, the symposium focuses on “Building Resilience: Enhancing Water Security through Comprehensive Water Audits.” This session delves into the crucial aspect of water security and the role of comprehensive water audits in achieving resilience in water management practices. On the following day, April 26th, the symposium shifts its focus to “Making Engineering Education Holistic: Integrating Plumbing Curriculum to Foster Sustainable Infrastructure.” This session emphasizes the importance of incorporating plumbing curriculum into engineering education to foster sustainable infrastructure development. By addressing these pertinent topics, the technical symposium aims to facilitate insightful discussions, share best practices, and inspire innovative approaches towards addressing challenges in the water, sanitation, and plumbing industry.

Question: As the organizing body behind Plumbex India, what is the Indian Plumbing Association’s vision and mission in promoting the growth and advancement of the plumbing industry in India?



The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) is dedicated to fostering the growth and advancement of the plumbing industry in India through its vision and mission. With a vision to establish plumbing as a recognized and respected profession contributing to sustainable development and public health, IPA’s mission encompasses several key objectives. These include advocating for policies and regulations that uphold high standards in plumbing practices, raising awareness about the importance of plumbing in ensuring public health and safety and enhancing the skills and knowledge of plumbing professionals through education and training programs. Additionally, IPA fosters collaboration among industry stakeholders, supports research and development initiatives, and promotes standards and best practices in plumbing design, installation, and maintenance. Through these efforts, IPA strives to promote excellence, professionalism, and sustainability in the plumbing industry, contributing to India’s socio-economic development and public welfare.

Question: How does the IPA collaborate with various supporting associations, such as the Council of Architects (CoA), CREDAI, NAREDCO, and others, to ensure Plumbex India’s success and relevance to the building industry professionals?

The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) collaborates closely with various supporting associations, including the Council of Architecture (CoA), CREDAI, NAREDCO, and others, to ensure the success and relevance of Plumbex India to building industry professionals. IPA has established Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with these organizations, formalizing their partnership and commitment to mutual cooperation. These partner associations work together to promote PlumbexIndia 2024 and encourage the participation of their members in the event. By extending invitations to the members of these associations to visit Plumbex India 2024, IPA aims to foster a collaborative environment where industry professionals can come together to exchange ideas, explore innovations, and forge valuable partnerships. This collaborative approach not only enhances the visibility and reach of Plumbex India but also ensures that the event remains aligned with the evolving needs and priorities of the building industry. Through these strategic collaborations and MoUs, IPA endeavours to create a vibrant platform that serves as a catalyst for industry growth, innovation, and excellence.

