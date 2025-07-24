India’s power transmission capacity surged from 75,050 MW to 1,20,340 MW in 8 years: Minister

New Delhi, July 24 India's national transmission infrastructure is adequately developed to ensure reliable power flow across regions as it has been expanded from 75,050 MW during 2016-17 to 1,20,340 MW as of June 2025, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The Centre plans to increase this power transmission capacity across the National Grid to 1,43,000 MW by 2027 and further to 1,68,000 MW by 2032, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

"A robust National Grid has been established to facilitate the transfer of power from power surplus regions to power deficit regions, thereby mitigating the impact of regional disparities on overall power availability," he said.

The minister said that the installed generation capacity of the country, as on June 6, is 484.81 GW.

The capacity of National Grid is being expanded on a continuous basis, commensurate with the growth in electricity generation and electricity demand.

As a result, imbalances in power supply and demand due to locational constraints are effectively managed without significant transmission bottlenecks.

He further stated that the development of generation capacity is guided by a range of factors, including the availability of fuel sources, logistics, resource potential, demand growth and the readiness of associated infrastructure.

The minister's reply was tabled in response to a question raised by Congress member Shashi Tharoor on whether regional disparities in power generation impact the overall surplus and the effectiveness of the current transmission infrastructure.

The Kerala MP also asked whether any specific short-term and long-term remedial measures are planned to strengthen transmission networks in deficit-prone states.

The minister also furnished a detailed break-up of the power generation capacity across states along with the fuel sources in each state, such as coal, hydro, natural gas and nuclear. Besides, he tabled figures pertaining to the power supply in various states of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor