India's Practice-Based App SpeEdLabs takes students closer to better scores ahead of board exams

With students pulling up their socks to gear up for the boards, India's leading personalised practice EdTech platform SpeEdLabs Learning app comes as the ultimate platform for students to practice better. Offering unlimited practice tests to learn concepts and revise, the app comes to the rescue for last-minute prep revisions. The platform offers personalised analytics insights into what the student must focus on, their individual areas of weakness, and also allows them to strengthen their core concepts by offering learning and doubt-clearing sessions and mentoring. Unlike other Edtech players in the market, the competency-based, focused learning design of the app provides attention to details and helps students ace at self-learning and here's how: They provide Subject-wise question banks with varying difficulty levels, offer meticulous performance tracking to create progress reports and get recommendations on topics for students to focus specifically on the weak areas that are pulling them back from perfection. The process gets simpler for parents to understand their children's progress and for teachers to understand which areas the students need to focus on to become sharper. "Back in our time, rote learning dominated students' scores. And we missed out on the weaknesses. SpeEdLabs app comes with a personalised touch, real-time leaderboard to guide learners to set specific goals. Equipped with enhanced practice and analytical inputs, students can perform better and get closer to perfection," says Vivek Varshney, founder of SpeEdLabs. Founded in 2015 by Vivek Varshney, an IIT/IIM alumni, the platform's motto is to provide a personalised learning experience through the power of practice and technology. Currently present in 200+ cities, enabling 100,000+ students and empowering over 5000 teachers, the app provides students access to 1000s of questions and practice papers, test series and all their practice is tracked, mapped and analysed on this system. Besides the personalised analysis, feedback & improvement plans, the app provides self-paced learning to boost confidence in choices and get immediate feedback for each student. There are effective assessment graphs provided for students to visualise their progress and pitfalls so that they can then inch towards perfection through practice.

