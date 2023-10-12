India's Premier "The Champions League" by TheBigLeague Nears Grand Finale on October 14th & 15th

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12: TheBigLeague, a leading EdTech platform, is all set to host the grand finale of "The Champions League," a two-day competitive extravaganza on October 14th and 15th. Throughout September, a multitude of preliminary rounds were conducted across various competitions, leading to the eagerly anticipated showdown of talents. Over 3,500 participants hailing from the top 700 schools across the nation, competed for their place in the scheduled grand festival.

The Grand Finale of the Champions League team has invited Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship India to be the chief guest for the event. s. Several artists, including Agamjot Singh, the renowned Ace celebrity drummer, and DJ Sukhbir, the famous DJ sensation are also set to grace the stage at the TCL event. Notably, Gaurav Rajpoora will preside as the dance judge for this exciting event.

This prestigious event promises to be a showcase of talent and competition like no other, as participants from across India converge to demonstrate their skills and intellect in diverse fields. The two-day event will host 10 distinct competitions, each with its own panel of expert judges:

- Debating - Organized by ISDS (Indian School of Debating Society)

- Chess - Organized by Kaabil Kids

- Scrabble - Organized by the Scrabble Association of Delhi

- MUN (Model United Nations) - Organized by TCL MUN

- Dance - Evaluated by Gaurav Rajpoora

- Book Writing and Research Paper - Powered by TheBigLeague

- Quizzing - Organized by Qryptiq

- Business Plan - Organized by Think Startup

"It's been truly heartening to witness the spirit of healthy competition that has permeated through the preliminary rounds of The Champions League 2023. The dedication and prowess displayed by participants from prestigious schools across the nation have been nothing short of inspiring. The selection process has been rigorous, with each contender showcasing exceptional talent and commitment. As we approach the grand finale, I want to extend my warmest wishes to all the finalists" said Karan Sawhney, Head of The Champions League 2023.

"The Champions League 2023 stands as a testament to our commitment to empowering and celebrating the potential within each student. This event holds great significance, not only in recognizing academic excellence but also in fostering a culture of learning, unlearning, and growth. At TheBigLeague and AdmitKard, we are dedicated to continuously bringing more such competitive events that serve as a springboard for the bright young minds of our nation'' Piyush Bhartiya, Founder of TheBigLeague and AdmitKard.

The Champions League has proudly partnered with Prometheus School as the venue partner, Daily Hunt as the media partner, and Noise as the gadget partner. In addition, the event has garnered substantial support from outreach partners such as Lodestar Career Guidance, Tribes for GOOD, Yougami, and Envision Learning showcasing a broad collaborative effort in the spirit of education and competition.

In a grand gesture, the top 10 champions will be rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Goa, where their accomplishments will be celebrated in style. TheBigLeague and AdmitKard, as the presenting sponsors, will also provide sponsorships worth 20 Lakhs to three fortunate participants.

TheBigLeague is a leading EdTech platform based in Noida, India, founded in 2018 by co-founders Piyush Bhartiya and Rachit Agrawal, with Priyanka Bhargava serving as the Head of Counselling. With a steadfast mission to empower students, TheBigLeague strives to nurture well-rounded personalities and impart essential life skills while guiding students towards admission into premier educational institutions. The brand's visionary goal revolves around becoming a leading resource for comprehensive insights into the world's top universities, equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in higher education. To know more, please visit: https://www.jointhebigleague.com/

