India's renewable energy secretary showcases green hydrogen leadership at World Hydrogen Summit 2024

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Ministry of New and Renewable Energy secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla addressed the World Hydrogen Summit 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday.

In his keynote speech, Bhalla highlighted India's strategic vision and capabilities in renewable energy and green hydrogen production, positioning the nation as a key player in shaping the global hydrogen economy and advancing sustainable energy solutions, according to a press release.

Bhalla underscored the comprehensive nature of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, encompassing pilot projects, research and development (R&D) initiatives, and skill development programmes.

He emphasised the government's commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and capacity-building across the hydrogen value chain.

The focus on piloting projects and advancing R&D reflects India's dedication to nurturing a vibrant ecosystem for green hydrogen technologies, fostering cutting-edge solutions, and best practices.

India's position as a global leader in renewable energy affordability was highlighted by Shri Bhalla, emphasising the nation's competitive pricing. He noted that India presents an attractive landscape for domestic and international investments in renewable energy projects, aligning with the country's commitment to transitioning towards sustainable energy sources.

The Secretary emphasised India's integrated grid infrastructure as a key enabler for the seamless integration of renewable energy sources into the national energy mix. This integrated grid enhances stability and reliability while optimising efficiency and minimising the need for long-distance transportation and storage of hydrogen.

Bhalla also highlighted India's abundant pool of skilled engineers, crucial for the successful implementation of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects.

With expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, India offers a robust talent pool capable of executing projects efficiently and precisely.

India's ambition to emerge as a leading exporter of green hydrogen was asserted by Bhalla, reflecting the nation's clear vision and commitment to sustainable energy practices.

He emphasised India's determination to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the international market for green hydrogen, thereby reinforcing its position as a key player in the global energy transition.

Assuring the World Hydrogen Summit delegates of India's capability to meet any scale of production demand for green hydrogen, Bhalla highlighted the country's robust renewable energy deployment strategy outlined in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

He informed the audience that approximately 43 per cent of India's current installed electricity capacity is from non-fossil-fuel sources, with projections indicating a rise to 50 per cent by 2030.

The Secretary's keynote address showcased India's leadership, ambition, and capabilities in renewable energy and green hydrogen production.

He pointed out that, with a strong emphasis on affordability, infrastructure development, skilled personnel, ambition, and scalability, India is poised to emerge as a key player in shaping the global hydrogen economy and advancing sustainable energy solutions on a global scale.

He said that the National Green Hydrogen Mission stands as a testament to India's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration towards a greener and more sustainable future.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, aims to foster the development and adoption of green hydrogen technologies in India. With a target of establishing 5 million tonnes of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030, the mission represents a significant step towards realising India's ambitions in the hydrogen economy.

The government has made substantial progress in this regard, having awarded tenders for incentives to support green hydrogen production of a total of 412,000 tonnes per annum.

Additionally, tenders have been awarded for the establishment of electrolyser manufacturing capacity amounting to 1,500 MW per annum, further bolstering India's capacity to produce green hydrogen at scale.

