India's space startups gained footing, world acknowledging it: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said India has 140 odd startups in the space sector within a short span of time, and noted that the country has gained sound footing and the entire world has begun to acknowledge its capabilities and potential.

Addressing the inaugural session of the G20 4th edition of Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM) here, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space Jitendra Singh said the opening up of India's space sector to private players has enabled a quantum leap in the last few years.

Even though India began its space journey several years later compared to some other countries, yet it is India today which is offering vital clues and inputs for the benefit of the world's leading Space agencies, he said.

India intends to leverage the space sector's potential by inviting private players. In this regard, India has allowed the participation of private firms in the space domain.

The Artemis Accord is a non-binding agreement with no financial commitments. The purpose of these Accords is to establish a common vision via a practical set of principles, guidelines, and best practices to enhance the "governance of the civil exploration and use of outer space with the intension of advancing the Artemis program".

Coming back to the G20 4th edition of Space Economy Leaders Meeting, Singh pointed out that the very fact that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US, space-related agreements comprised a major component of the agenda is an indication that even the countries which claim to be pioneers in space technology are today looking up to India for value addition.

During PM Modi's recent State visit to the US, NASA and ISRO decided to develop a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation by the end of 2023.

"The future development of humanity lies in our collective ability to responsibly harness, pool resources and utilise space technology towards achieving sustainable development goals and improving the lives of the common man," said Jitendra Singh.

