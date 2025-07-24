India's The Skate Academy Makes Historic Debut at 24H Rollers Le Mans, finishing impressively in the Top 15

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Making a remarkable mark in global roller sports, The Skate Academy, Mumbai became the first-ever team from India to compete at the world-renowned 24H Rollers Le Mans in Francedelivering a historic top-15 finish in the Discovery category. Racing against more than 3000 elite skaters from across the globe, Team from India completed 132 laps, covering a staggering 552 km with an impressive average speed of 22.89 kmph and a total duration of 24:08:21.

The Trailblazing Team includes Coach & Team Leader Ajay Shivlani, who is a World Record Holder & International Skating Examiner (ICP). The team also features Arjun Nichani(Captain of the team), 34, a World Ranker, National Winner, and the only Indian to have previously skated Le Mans with a London team. Ankitaa Asrani, 32 a National winner, Khushi Shah, 22, is a World Ranker and National Winner. Riyansh Bhatia, 20, is a National Winner. Bhavya Sheth, 18, is a State-level Winner. Diviena Kannangar, 15, is a National Winner. Ritwik Kothuri, 15, is an IBSO National Winner. Hridhan Ratanghayra, 15, is also an IBSO National Winner. Dhruv Nathani, 15, is an IBSO National Player. Saanvi Kunder, 15, is an Aspiring Competitive Skater. The support crew included Arnav Sanjeev, 22.

"We are proud to be paving the way for Indian skaters at this world platform." Achieving a top-15 finish on debut proves the promise of Indian athletes. The energy at Le Mans pushes every athlete to discover their true strength." Quotes Coach Ajay Shivlani, The Skates Academy.

"The Skate Academy from India became the first Indian team ever to take part in this big, big race. For 24 hours, they competed together as a team, striving to be finishers and become part of the history of roller skating. It was a joy to have the Skate Academy of India from Mumbai." Quotes Christophe Audoire, Organizer of the 24-Hour Roller in the city of Le Mans.

Held on July 12-13, 2025, at the legendary Circuit Bugattithe home of MotoGPthe 24H Rollers Le Mans is the world's largest 24-hour roller skating relay. The event, famed for its grueling test of endurance, strategy, and international camaraderie, saw India's debut with The Skate Academy. Competing non-stop for 24 hours in a dramatic relay format, Team from India not only broke new ground but also showcased the talent, stamina, and unity of Indian athletes on one of roller sport's grandest stages.

Beneath the iconic Le Mans floodlights, the team faced night-only relays for adults, pushing their limits and creating memories that would last a lifetimecamping trackside, strategizing at the Pitlounge 24, and experiencing true international competition.

The Skate Academy's inspiring debut signals a watershed moment for Indian roller sports, opening doors for future participation and global recognition. This remarkable achievement showcases the academy's talent, dedication, and growing reputation on the international stage. Witnessing India's rising star in the world of roller sports is an inspiring story of passion and perseverance that is just beginning.

