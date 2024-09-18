India's top construction leaders to converge in Mumbai at 10th India Construction Festival on Oct 9-10, 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Mumbai is gearing up to host the 10th India Construction Festival, a key event that will bring together leading CEOs from India's construction sector including L&T, AFCONS, NCC, Tata Projects, BEML, ITD Cementation, DRAIPL, Dilip Buildcon, IRB Infrastructure, Ramky Infrastructure, MSRDC, Mapletree, AECOM, Kalpataru Projects, Welspun Enterprises, J Kumar Infra, Varindera Constructions, Ceigall India, Ashoka Buildcon, HG Infra, among others. Scheduled for October 9th and 10th at the Jio Convention Centre, this festival will highlight groundbreaking advancements and key discussions shaping the future of India's infrastructure.

Over two days, the festival will feature an array of events. Day one will include the RAHSTA Conference and the 22nd Construction World Awards. On day two, attendees can look forward to the RAHSTA Conference, RAHSTA Awards and the 12th Equipment India Awards. Both the days will be complemented by the 14th RAHSTA Expo.

The 14th RAHSTA Expo 2024, part of the festival, will feature over 100 exhibitors, attract more than 5,000 visitors, and host 50+ speakers. This expo presents a prime opportunity for industry leaders and stakeholders to explore and drive innovations in road construction and sustainability.

RAHSTA stands for "Roads and Highways Sustainable Technologies & Advancement" and focuses on the latest in road construction equipment, technology, and sustainability. Organised by the FIRST Construction Council, the expo aims to foster collaboration and transformation within the industry.

Key exhibitors include major players such as Action Construction Equipment, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel, Caterpillar, SANY, Wirtgen, LiuGong, Terex, Zydex, Steel Authority of India, Ultratech, JSW Steel, Birla Pivot, MSRDC, Puzzolana, Tata Hitachi, Steel Authority of India and many more.

The 14th RAHSTA Conference will feature seminars and panel discussions with notable speakers including Anil Gaikwad (Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation), Brijesh Dixit (Managing Director, Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation), Deepak Garg (Managing Director, Sany India), Dr Zafar Khan, Joint CEO, Highway Infrastructure Trust, Sudhir Hoshing, Chief Operating Officer, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Former Director General Border Roads Organisation and Prakash Gaur (CEO, National Highways Logistics Management Limited), among others.

The Construction World Global Awards, known as the Oscars of the construction industry, will take place on October 9, 2024, recognising India's fastest-growing companies in construction and manufacturing.

The Equipment India Annual Awards, now in its 12th year, will be held on October 10, 2024, followed by the RAHSTA Awards.

Prominent partners for the festival include BKT, Gmmco, LiuGong, Tata Hitachi, L&T, the International Road Federation - India Chapter, National Highways Builders Federation, Builders Association of India, Gujarat Contractors Association, and the Highway Operators Association.

Leading up to the festival, two RAHSTA Forums were held on April 9, 2024, in New Delhi and August 30, 2024, in Mumbai. These forums, attended by industry leaders such as Vipin Sondhi (Chairman of the RAHSTA Expo Committee) and Sandeep Singh (Managing Director, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery), RK Pandey, Advisor, NHAI, set the stage for the expo and attracted significant attention from the construction sector.

For more information:

10th India Construction Festival

RAHSTA Expo

22nd Construction World Global Awards

Contact:

For exhibitor enquiries (for RAHSTA Expo), contact Sujoy Gomes on Mob: +91 86577 95881, or Email: sujoy.g@asappinfoglobal.com

For delegate enquiries (for conferences), contact Amar Aknoor on Mob: +91 86524 93000, or Email: delegate1@asappinfoglobal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor