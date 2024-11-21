India's urban development to propel GIS market growth in Asia-Pacific

New Delhi [India], November 21 : The geographic information system (GIS) sector in India is undergoing a revolutionary transformation, driven by urban development and cutting-edge technologies.

The critical role of GIS in shaping the country's urban and economic landscape while positioning India as a significant contributor to the Asia-Pacific GIS market.

Globally, the GIS market is set to grow from its current size of approximately USD 11 billion to USD 24.61 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.71 per cent, according to Precedence Research.

Developing economies like India and China are expected to play pivotal roles in this expansion, thanks to robust urban development and infrastructure projects, particularly smart city initiatives.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director of Esri India, said, "GIS is already the core foundation of various environmental, disaster resilience, and natural resources management programs like the National Water Mission, National Mission for Clean Ganga, and NDMA's disaster management projects among others."

He added, "It is helping us to solve crucial social and business challenges more effectively with its integration with new-age technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, Internet of Things, augmented reality, virtual reality, big data, digital twin, etc."

India's GIS capabilities are already integral to initiatives like the National Water Mission, the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and disaster management projects by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

With advancements in AI, machine learning, IoT, and augmented reality, GIS applications have expanded into disaster resilience, agriculture, education, utilities, and telecom.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) recently launched Operation Dronagiri, a pilot initiative under the National Geospatial Policy 2022. This project aims to demonstrate the transformative applications of geospatial technologies in agriculture, livelihoods, logistics, and transport.

Operation Dronagiri will initially be implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, showcasing GIS's role in improving citizens' quality of life and enhancing business efficiencies.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST, highlighted the significance of the project, likening its potential impact to that of UPI in financial inclusion.

To support Operation Dronagiri, DST unveiled the Integrated Geospatial Data Sharing Interface (GDI), a platform designed to facilitate seamless data sharing and analysis.

GDI enables stakeholders to harness geospatial insights for urban planning, disaster management, environmental monitoring, and more, fostering innovation and collaboration among government bodies, industries, and startups.

The government projects India's geospatial economy to surpass Rs63,000 crore by 2025, growing at 12.8 per cent annually and creating over one million jobs. Increasing adoption of GIS tools by Indian states underscores its potential as a driver of socio-economic development and public service delivery.

