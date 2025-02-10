IndiGo announces additional flights between Ahmedabad, Prayagraj

New Delhi [India], February 10 : IndiGo will fly additional flights Prayagraj and Ahmedabad starting February 15 to accommodate more passengers to-from the holy Kumbh city, the airlines said.

Following is the schedule of those special IndiGo flights between Ahmedabad-Prayagraj-Ahmedabad.

With rising demand for Prayragraj flights, IndiGo airline has increased its flights and seat capacity significantly to/from the Sangram city during the period in which the city hosts the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26, 2025.

Given the unprecedented demand for air travel on the Prayagraj route, more flights have been added by IndiGo.

During this period, IndiGo will connect Prayagraj to 10 locations in India, adding connectivity from Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Jaipur, over and above existing connectivity from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Raipur, and Bhubaneswar.

Additionally, the airline has also increased capacity deployed on existing routes to/from Prayagraj through the addition of frequency and operations of A321, its larger aircraft.

Overall, the airline will operate around 900 flights to/from the city, up from 490 regular services.

IndiGo earlier said it was committed to supporting the efforts of the government by ensuring smooth travel for pilgrims.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor