IndiGo enters wide-body space with order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft

New Delhi [India], April 25 : IndiGo has placed an order for 30 A350-900 aircraft, a decision that will enable the airline to connect Indian metros to destinations around the world.

Powered by Rolls Royce's Trent XWB engine, these aircraft promise unparalleled mission capability and efficiency, offering IndiGo unprecedented options as it enters the next phase of its growth.

The airline ordering for wide-body aircraft will strengthen its fleet.

IndiGo's strategic partnership with Airbus reaches new heights with this order, further enhancing the depth, breadth, and size of their relationship. Similarly, the collaboration with Rolls Royce marks the beginning of a promising long-term association.

With deliveries expected to commence from 2027, the exact configuration of the aircraft will be determined later. Additionally, IndiGo holds Purchase Rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft, providing flexibility for future expansion.

This announcement comes on the heels of IndiGo's remarkable performance in 2023, during which it welcomed 100 million customers onboard its flights. As one of the fastest-growing airlines globally, this order will fuel IndiGo's trajectory of growth and expansion.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, expressed his excitement on this moment, emphasising its significance for both the airline and Indian aviation. He reiterated IndiGo's commitment to being India's preferred airline and contributing to the nation's growth.

The milestone was celebrated on Thursday at InterGlobe's Corporate Headquarters in Gurgaon, in the presence of key executives from IndiGo, Airbus, and Rolls Royce. Looking ahead, IndiGo will host a conference call on April 30 to provide further insights into this strategic development.

IndiGo's investment in wide-body aircraft aligns with the Indian government's vision of positioning the country as a global aviation hub by 2030.

