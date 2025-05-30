IndiGo to build maintenance, repair & operation infra at Bangalore in partnership with BIAL

New Delhi [India], May 30 : IndiGo and Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to build its own Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport will allocate around 31 acres of land to IndiGo for the development of MRO infrastructure to support the airline's expanding fleet.

"Partnering with BIAL underlines our shared commitment to drive long-term growth of the aviation ecosystem in Bengaluru and cement its status as, of the best and world-class international hubs in India.....we see this collaboration as a pivotal step towards building a significant global presence for IndiGo, as well as for India," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

"We have had a very successful, long-term relationship with IndiGo, and this collaboration further strengthens our association with the airline," said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport (BIAL).

"This is a strong validation of the growth potential of BLR Airport and the City of Bengaluru as a premier aviation hub. The partnership reinforces our commitment to developing world-class aviation infrastructure and enhancing BLR Airport's role as India's premier aerospace and MRO hub," he added.

Additionally, the partnership will also assist each other in various areas, including network expansion, infrastructure development, and joint marketing initiatives.

IndiGo anticipates that the airline will surpass 600 aircraft in its fleet by 2030. It has joined hands "with Norse Atlantic Airways for the dry lease of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, deliveries of which will be completed by early 2026, anticipating the arrival of the A350 in 2027."

IndiGo has earlier announced the commencement of long-haul operations with non-stop, direct flights connecting Mumbai with Manchester and Amsterdam starting July 2025.

Furthermore, the release also said that, "as IndiGo's fleet of damp-leased B787S expands later this year, the airline is planning to expand its long-haul network to London and Copenhagen."

There are plans by the airline to add four new domestic destinations to its network, which will increase connectivity from 91 to 95 destinations.

IndiGo is all set to become the first airline to start operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

At a press briefing, the CEO of Indigo highlighted that Indigo's loyalty program has already signed up 3 million members in just six months.

"The financial year 2025 has been a pivotal year in our journey as we took significant steps in our evolution into a truly global airline. This includes the introduction of IndiGoStretch, our tailor-made business offering, and BlueChip, our loyalty program, besides sizeable network expansion in the domestic as well as international market," Pieter Elbers said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor