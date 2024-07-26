Indigo's revenue jumps 17.3 pc, profit slips 11.7 pc in April-June quarter

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Indigo's revenue from operations during the April-June quarter rose 17.3 per cent to Rs 19,571 crore, the airline's earnings data released on Friday showed. In the same quarter of 2023, the revenue from operations was Rs 16,683 crore.

Moving on to the airline net profit or profit after tax for the quarter, it, however, slipped by 11.7 per cent to Rs 2,729 crore, as against Rs 3,091 crore reported same quarter 2023.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo today released its first quarter of financial year 2024-25 results.

During the quarter, the airline said its passengers increased by 6.2 per cent to 27.8 million.

"I am pleased to report another strong quarterly financial performance for the first quarter of financial year 2025. A continued growth in total income of 18 percent as compared to the same period last year to 202.5 billion rupees and a net profit of 27.3 billion rupees, resulting in a solid margin of around 14 percent," said Pieter Elbers, CEO.

"In a few days, we will celebrate our 18th anniversary wherein we will unveil our recently announced new initiatives to address the evolving market developments and our customers' feedback."

As of June 2024, it had a fleet of 382 aircraft including 38 A320 CEOs, 196 A320 NEOs, 98 A321 NEOs, 45 ATRs, 3 A321 freighters, and 2 B777 (damp lease); with a net increase of 15 passenger aircraft during the quarter.

IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,029 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights, the airline today said.

Indigo provides scheduled services to 88 domestic and 30 international destinations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor