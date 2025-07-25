Induction Ceremony 2025 and iFactory Lab Inauguration at Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore

BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25: Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS), Indore, hosted the Induction Ceremony 2025 along with the inauguration of the iFactory Network Lab. This occasion marked a significant milestone in the journey towards skill-based education and digital manufacturing. Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Vinith Kumar Nair extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries.

Chief guests at the event included Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Hon'ble Minister for Urban Development, Housing, and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Debashish Chakravorty, Executive Vice President, Piramal Pharma Solutions; Pradip Kopardekar, Director, Kirloskar Management Services Pvt. Ltd. and Centre for Industry 4.0 Lab, Pune; Dr. Anuradda Ganesh, Chairperson, PRMC, Director and Chief Technical Advisor, Cummins India; and Registrar Dr. Manish, Registrar, along with Vice Chancellor Vinith Kumar Nair.

Shri Vijayvargiya inaugurated the state-of-the-art iFactory Network Lab, established under the Government of India's Ministry of Heavy Industries' Capital Goods Scheme (Phase II), and implemented by the Centre for Industry 4.0 Lab, Pune.

This lab is part of a national initiative to encourage smart and sustainable manufacturing and will serve as a regional hub for digital transformation, offering:

-Hands-on training for students and professionals

-Support for pilot projects

-Digital maturity assessments, especially for MSMEs

This iFactory center is one of ten such labs being launched across the country to promote region-specific Industry 4.0 adoption and reinforce the government's vision for a digitally empowered, future-ready manufacturing sector.

Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, addressed the students and elaborated on the university's unique vision. She said,

"The model of a skill university is significantly different from conventional universities. Symbiosis is called a 'University of the Future' because skill-based education is the future of higher education. Over the past 20-25 years of research, we observed that students without formal higher education but possessing practical skills were more employable than highly educated students. Meanwhile, the industry is in urgent need of a skilled workforce. The establishment of Symbiosis Skills University and Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences aims to bridge this workforce gap."

She further added,

"Our education model incorporates modern technology, industry-driven learning, and practical training that prepare students for employment or entrepreneurship. For international students, Symbiosis offers a 'home away from home' experience. Over the past 55 years, Symbiosis has grown into a vast educational ecosystem. In 2013-14, we realized the need to move beyond theoretical learning to focus on practical, employable skills. These two universities train students not only in theory but also in how to apply that knowledge in real-world settings. Our curriculum is designed by industry experts and training is conducted by them as well."

"Students from conventional education systems often don't know how to handle basic machinery, whereas Symbiosis-trained students excel in practical applications. Internships offer hands-on experience, and 100% attendance is mandatory, which ensures 100% placements. Since our model is based on the German dual-education system, our students are also in demand in German companies. We also focus on English communication, personality development, soft skills, and leadership - all of which help boost students' confidence and performance in job interviews."

"We offer free interdisciplinary courses, access to advanced labs and infrastructure, and an internship-integrated learning model. These facilities open up job opportunities - but your success will depend on your hard work, integrity, and commitment. The friends you make during this academic year will be your lifelong support system."

Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya fondly recalled his conversation with Dr. S. B. Mujumdar during the establishment of this university. Addressing students, he said,

"Post-2014, India has been undergoing transformational change. Your new ideas can shape the world. While options were limited earlier, today there are countless opportunities. India is on the path to becoming a developed nation, and students have a key role to play in that journey."

Debashish Chakravorty remarked,

"You are growing up alongside your education. If your goals are clear, you will surely succeed. Focus on building your personality. Life is a journey that may include setbacks, but enjoy the process. Today's market offers immense opportunitiesput in your best effort and success will follow."

Pradip Kopardekar shared,

"Wherever you go today, technology is present. As India moves toward self-reliance, technology plays a major role. The newly inaugurated iFactory Network Lab will greatly benefit everyone here."

Dr. Anuradda Ganesh, Chairperson, PRMC, Retd. Director and Chief Technical Advisor, Cummins India, added,

"The iFactory Network Lab inaugurated today will provide immense value, shaping students to be industry-ready. This lab is not just a space but a gateway to real-world experience. Digital transformation is emerging as the new face of the future industry."

The induction ceremony concluded with a campus tour and an overview of university facilities organized for the students. Registrar Dr. Manish briefed students about university policies and the code of conduct.

