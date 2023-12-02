Industry, Academia and the Government Join Hands to Facilitate Growth of Higher Education in India

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 2: The 18th Annual FICCI Higher Education Summit took place on 28th to 30th November 2023 in Delhi to foster collaboration between Industry and Academia. This summit served as a crucial platform for discussions and deliberations aimed at empowering higher education institutions in India to cultivate a skilled workforce aligned with global industry needs. The two-day-long conference witnessed participation from government officials, leaders of higher education institutions in India and abroad, students, faculty and even those interested in business, posing to be the perfect conglomeration of industry and academia.

While discussing the evolving global leadership transition, Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) stated that, "As we witness the transformative transition of global leadership from India to Brazil and subsequently to South Africa, the ascending prominence of the Global South within the Group of 20 nations underscores its profound impact on the global stage. This diverse and dynamic region, with its rich tapestry of economies, cultures, and societies, plays a pivotal role in reshaping the paradigms of development, innovation, and international relations.

She furthermore said "In this rapidly growing era of start-ups, our government's proactive support, coupled with initiatives like university incubation centers and the encouragement from institutions like Niti Aayog and the National Research Foundation, signifies a landscape ripe for innovation. The youth of today stand at the threshold of immense opportunity - it is their time to cultivate fresh ideas, and showcase them at platforms like the FICCI Conference, and mold their beliefs into tangible reality."

Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of Higher Education, GoI, addressed importance of accreditation of Indian Universities, which would help them gain national and international recognition.

Moreover, within the event, there was a dedicated session on 'Advancing the Global Agenda: Universities as the Key Partners in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals'. This segment delved into the effective alignment of teaching, research, and community engagement efforts by universities with the SDGs. It brought attention to the crucial role that universities play in tackling complex societal and environmental issues through collaborative interdisciplinary research and technological advancements. The discussions highlighted the indispensable need for partnerships and collaborations between educational institutions and a spectrum of stakeholders, encompassing governments, NGOs, industries, and local communities to realize these goals successfully.

Dr. Agnes Atim Apea, Member of Parliament from Uganda, emphasized on the relevance of education to the needs of a country is paramount. With regards to this, she provided a meaningful example of coffee beans being a major cash crop of Uganda, but how lack of knowledge of turning them into premium consumable coffee leads others to take advantage of the opportunity.

In conclusion, the 18th FICCI Higher Education Summit, ignited a commitment to positive change, paving the way for a future where voices matter, ideas flourish, and beliefs find realization.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor