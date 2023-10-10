infinite-VARIABLE Launches Cutting-Edge Tech Utility Space "THE HUB"

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: infinite-VARIABLE, an organization specializing in managing multiple spaces and community centers, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest tech utility center in Pune, "THE HUB." Located in the heart of the vibrant Kothrud area, this innovative space is poised to revolutionize the tech scene in Pune. The Hub is officially starting its journey by collaborating with MIT-WPU as E-sports partners for the fest "Aarambh",and the space is getting immense response from students & Gaming community from the trail rounds itself. There is an open call for all the game enthusiasts to enjoy the tournament. Offering an array of services at affordable prices, THE HUB is set to become the go-to destination for tech enthusiasts of all ages, providing 24 hours accessibility.

Mr. Arnav Fadnavis, the CEO of infinite-VARIABLE, expressed his enthusiasm about the new property launch stating, "THE HUB is designed to be a haven for the tech community, a place where they can come together to explore, create, and experiment. The Hub being the first franchisable property of infinite-VARIABLE Private Limited, is already showing strong promise in its trials and is open to offers for its franchisees pan India. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and essential tools, it promises to be a nurturing environment for tech enthusiasts to learn & thrive, for us every vote counts."

THE HUB boasts a cutting-edge infrastructure featuring high-end PCs with lightning-fast internet connectivity, making it an ideal space for a wide range of activities. The center is open to hosting workshops, seminars, gaming competitions, professional gaming events, cyber workshops, AI learning sessions, and much more. With its versatile offerings, THE HUB is set to empower individuals and tech communities to harness the full potential of technology.

The strategic location of THE HUB in Kothrud makes it easily accessible for students and professionals alike. Its 24-hour availability ensures that tech enthusiasts can pursue their passion at their convenience, regardless of their schedules. This accessibility aligns with the infinite-VARIABLE mission of democratizing access to technology and knowledge, fostering an inclusive and innovative ecosystem.

The launch of THE HUB represents a significant step in infinite-VARIABLE's commitment to Sustainable Development Goals mainly SDG-17, SDG-4, SDG11 while promoting tech education, innovation and mainly community building. Whether you're a student looking for a conducive environment to study, a professional seeking advanced tech resources, or an aspiring tech enthusiast eager to learn and grow, THE HUB welcomes you with open arms.

infinite-VARIABLE is a Real Estate, IT solutions and Art & Culture curation company based in Pune, India. The company provides requirement based customized solutions. Conceptualized in 2018 & founded in 2020 by Mr. Arnav Fadnavis, infinite-VARIABLE manages spaces through custom solutions to help enthusiastic humans create and collaborate. These are for various communities and domains including arts and culture, gaming, technology, culinary, and much more.

