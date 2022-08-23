Info Meet in Surat for photography contest to be held in 12 cities of India

August 23: An info meet was organized in the city for a photography contest held by CITIIS in 12 cities of the country. Many photographers from the city took part in the meet and showed their inclination to participate in it and make Surat proud and well known worldwide.

The Ministry of housing and urban affairs, French development agency, European union, embassy de france en inde, smart city mission and National institute of urban affairs collectively, with support of CITIIS {city investments to innovate, integrate and sustain} have organized a photography contest in 12 cities of India. Apart from Surat, Dehradun, Amritsar, Bhuvaneswar, Agartala, Hubli Dharwad, Ujjain, Kochi, Amravati, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, and Puducherry are a part of it.

The contest subjects are sustainable mobility, public open space, e-governance and ICT, and social and organizational innovation in low-income settlements.

From these subjects, Surat’s wild valley bio-diversity park is selected under the theme of public open space. Those photographers and citizens who wish to participate in the contest will have to do innovative photography of the park and the SURAT city basis the subjects mentioned above.

The first three prize winners will get RS 50,000, Rs . 25,000, and Rs 10,000 cash prizes, along with the massive display of the shortlisted photographs in an exhibition to be organized in Delhi.

This is a wonderful opportunity for local talent to shine and make Surat city proud. In the panel of judges for this contest, some well-known names like Raghu Rai, Ketki Sheth and Sounak Banerjee will give their services.

In Surat, this contest will be managed and coordinated by Surat smart city cell team. This info meeting was organized at Althan- Bhatar community hall on August 08, 2022, to impart detailed information to contestants. Honourable Deputy Mayor Shri Dinesh Bhai Jodhani, Honourable Standing Committee Chairman Shri Paresh Bhai Patel, Honourable Leader – Ruling Party Shri Amitsingh Rajput, Honourable Whip – Ruling Party Shri Vinod Bhai Patel, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shri Kamleshbhai Naik, Additional City Engineer Shri D M Jariwala, Executive Engineer SmtKaminiben Doshi were present at the meet.

Surat Municipal Corporations Standing Committee Chairman Shri Pareshbhai Patel speaking on occasion, said, “the path of development adopted by SMC is the theme and subject of the contest, so I assure all participants they will face no difficulty in completing their mission. Our team of officials and elected rulers will provide all the data, material and other things required.”

A large number of contestants were given detailed information about the contest by Akanksha Singh, the National Institute of Urban Affairs’ communication specialist. While detailing contestants, she said, “All of you will be capturing the “the cities of tomorrow” in your cameras. Surat is well known for many things with a bright future, and the photographs clicked by you will give new insights, direction and ideas to the coming generations.”

Umesh Sanghani- Biodiversity park in charge said, “Surat has multiple identities like the city of diamonds, city of flyovers, city of textiles, clean city and smart city. I am sure new generation photographers will give another identity to the city as an innovative city by clicking innovative futuristic photos. Contestants are not only taking part in the contest but fighting to place Surat on the international map by clicking innovative city pictures. This is a big contribution to the city by them. I invite more and more contestants to participate in the contest.”

For those who wish to participate in the contest, all information is placed at https://niua.in/citiis/citiis-photos-competition website also.

