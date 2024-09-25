Informa Markets hosts a preview of World of Concrete India 2024 in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 24: Informa Markets in India, a prominent trade exhibitions organiser, hosted an exclusive roundtable discussion today at The Radisson Blu, Ahmedabad, offering a preview of ‘World of Concrete India 2024.’ The expo for the concrete and construction industry is set to take place from October 16th to 18th, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

The construction industry in India has seen unprecedented growth, rapidly emerging as a global force. It is on track to become the world's third-largest construction market within the next 2–3 years. Moreover, the Indian construction market is projected to reach a staggering $1.4 trillion by 2025, further strengthening its economic prospects. This rapid expansion is underpinned by government initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), which plans to invest ₹111 lakh crore ($1.5 trillion) by 2025. Currently, over 7,000 projects are already underway, covering critical sectors like energy, roads, railways, and urban infrastructure.

Aligned with this growth, India's cement sector, which reached 3.96 billion tonnes in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, reaching 5.99 billion tonnes by 2032.

A prestigious panel of industry leaders convened for the roundtable discussion in Ahmedabad, featuring Dr. Maulik Ranka, Director, Zydex Industries; Mr. Kaustubh Phadke, India Head, Global Cement Concrete Association; Col Dr. Gaurav Singh, Technology Advisor; Mr. Jatin Parekh, MD, HROC; Mr. Shailesh Chauhan, Director, CHIR-AYU Controls Pvt. Ltd; Mr. Parth Patel, Production Head, BN Precast; and Mr. Rajneesh Khattar, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India. The panel explored the evolving trends in the concrete industry, with a focus on sustainability, green concrete innovation, and regulatory challenges. Collaborative efforts were highlighted as essential to fostering technological advancements and eco-friendly solutions to ensure the sector's continued resilience and growth.

Building on the success of previous editions, the 10th Anniversary edition of the World of Concrete India is set to be a pivotal event for the construction industry. This year's exhibition will gather over 15,000 industry professionals and feature more than 300 brands and exhibitors from around the world, including countries such as Germany, Italy, USA, Kuwait, South Korea, Finland, and Japan. Showcasing a wide range of products and technologies related to concrete, masonry, and construction, the event will provide an essential platform for networking, innovation exchange, and professional development. Key attendees will include contractors, sub-contractors, purchasing and construction managers, project managers, architects, consultants, structural and civil engineers, as well as buyers from real estate, government, municipal authorities, and investors.

Centred on the themes of innovation and sustainability, World of Concrete India 2024 will feature an extensive three-day knowledge forum and conference. Topics will range from digital transformation to sustainable construction techniques, with activities including an inaugural ceremony, panel discussions, exclusive CEO and CTO conclaves, a Women in Construction session, product showcases, masterclasses, B2B meetings, and specialized pavilions. The event will also recognise industry achievements with prestigious awards, fostering a culture of excellence and forward-thinking innovation.

Dr Moulik Ranka, Director, Zydex Industries, said, “Zydex Industries is excited to participate in the the World of Concrete show for a second year in a row. We are the first Indian company to introduce silicate-based mineral paints to the market. The difference between silicate paints and existing acrylic coatings is that you are essentially replacing a layer of plastic (acrylic paints) with a layer of durable, brilliantly coloured stone. Silicate paints are composed of microscopic quartz crystals as the main binder that allow their durable mineral pigments to shine through with unmatched brilliancy while preserving the breathability of your structure. Mineral paints have a service life measured in decades instead of merely years, enhancing the sustainability of your building and bringing down life cycle costs.

Mr. Kaustubh Phadke, India Head, Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) said ” Concrete is the second most used substance on Earth after water, highlighting its importance in our lives. Its durability and ability to withstand disasters and its long lifespan make it essential for construction. Concrete also absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere during its life, acting as a carbon sink. With the development of low-carbon concrete, its benefits will only grow. GCCA India is actively working on defining low-carbon concrete and advocating for concrete as a sustainable material. We wish the World of Concrete India event great success, as it provides an excellent platform for advancing discussions on sustainable concrete.

Dr Gaurav Singh, Technology Advisor, said, “Digital Twins and AI applications in the construction industry are transformative tools that will exponentially accelerate our nation's progress. The Middle East, the US, and the EU have already adopted these technologies extensively across the entire project lifecycle, from planning to operations. Dubai, for example, operates entirely on a Digital Twin, and cities like Neom in Saudi Arabia utilize AI and Digital Twins to enhance efficiency, safety, security, and effectiveness while reducing costs and manpower for routine tasks. In August 2023, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) launched the ‘National Policy on Digital Twin,’ with Hon. Minister Mr. Gadkari leading the initiative to drive the adoption of these technologies in India's construction industry.”

Mr. Rajneesh Khattar, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “Mumbai remains the central hub for the western region’s construction sector; however, Gujarat has emerged as a significant contributor, with over 40 to 45 companies from the state participating in our exhibition this year, a notable increase from previous edition. These companies span the entire value chain, including cement, ready-mix concrete, construction chemicals, and equipment. Gujarat's companies represent a growing segment of the industry, accounting for about 18-20% of the total market share in the region. The state's innovative approach is evident through the adoption of advanced technologies, such as 3D printing and sustainable building practices. India’s construction sector, projected to reach at USD 1.4 trillion by 2025 as per Invest India report, is set to grow by 50% in the coming years, bolstered by government initiatives like the National Infrastructure Pipeline and Sagar Mala. With a projected CAGR of 7-7.5%, the industry’s expansion is also driven by a strong emphasis on renewable energy and environmentally conscious practices, reflecting a collective commitment to sustainability in the sector.

Commenting on the announcement of WOC, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “As the second-largest producer of cement globally, India contributes over 8% of the world's installed capacity. The growing infrastructure and construction sectors, fuelled by government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for affordable housing and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, are set to further increase the cement demand. In response, World of Concrete India showcases a solutions-oriented approach, providing a platform for suppliers to actively engage with the entire construction and infrastructure value chain.”

This year, the expo will see participation from brands such as Reliance, Adani Cement, Asian Paints, Ammann, Ardex Endura, Thermax, Honda India, Zydex Industries, Mapei, MYK Arment, UltraTech, and many more. The event will be supported by prominent associations such as the Builders Association of India, the Indian chapter of the American Concrete Institute, RMCMA, and Drycotec – Dry Mortar Association.

In Gujarat, particularly Ahmedabad, the construction boom is evident, with the city playing a crucial role in this sector’s expansion. In the fiscal year 2023-2024, Gujarat attracted a remarkable USD 7.3 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), marking a 55% increase from the previous year. This surge in investment is driven by key factors such as Gujarat's industrial infrastructure and business-friendly policies, which have enhanced the ease of doing business.

The construction industry in India spans 250 sub-sectors, with notable contributions from infrastructure projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor, which consumes approximately 20,000 cubic meters of cement daily—enough to build eight 10-story buildings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor