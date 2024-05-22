Infynow Software Solutions LLP Wins Most Trusted Software Developer Award at Global Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: Infynow Software Solutions LLP, a pioneering entity in the tech landscape, achieved a significant milestone by clinching the esteemed title of the Most Trusted Software Development Company in Karnataka at the prestigious GEA2024. The grand event, orchestrated by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, unfolded on the illustrious evening of May 12, 2024, in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai. Graced by the presence of luminaries from various industries, the occasion was further elevated by the esteemed Chief Guest, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Rithvik Dhanjani as the host, adding a touch of glamour to the event and distinction to the proceedings. Taking center stage to receive this distinguished recognition were Ajeet Pattar, Founder & CEO, and Karthik Hanasi, Co-founder, representing Infynow Software Solutions LLP. Amongst a constellation of celebrated entities, Infynow's commitment to excellence cemented its position as a trailblazer in the realm of software development.

Established with a vision to revolutionize the digital landscape, Infynow Software Solutions LLP stands as a testament to innovation, integrity, and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. Specializing in bespoke software solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse clientele, Infynow has emerged as a frontrunner in the fiercely competitive tech arena. Ajeet Pattar, Founder & CEO, expressed his elation, stating, "At Infynow, we strive to empower businesses with cutting-edge digital solutions that drive growth and foster innovation. This prestigious award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in our clients' success stories." Echoing this sentiment, Karthik Hanasi, Co-founder, remarked, "We are deeply honored to receive this accolade, which underscores the dedication and expertise of our talented team. Infynow is not merely a software development company; we are architects of transformation, committed to delivering value and exceeding expectations at every turn. This recognition serves as a catalyst for us to raise the bar even higher and continue pushing the boundaries of technological innovation."

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the event, Shilpa Shetty Kundra graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding an extra layer of prestige and elegance to the proceedings. The first edition of GEA 2018 held on 7th October 2018 with Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Anupam Kher and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry. Notable winners included the Best Supporting Actress for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani- Anjali Anand, Outstanding Performer in Regional Cinema (Female)- Manasi Parekh, Best Actor of the Year (TV)- Nakuul Mehta, Outstanding Performer in Regional Cinema (Male)- Pushkar Jog, Most Popular Choreographer for (Akhiyaan Gulaab)- Vijay Ganguly and many more.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the driving force behind the Global Excellence Awards, proudly unveils its esteemed partners for the event. These partnerships feature Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a vast pool of more than 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower meticulously curated the top 120 winners spanning various sectors, including Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also honors exceptional talents from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Renowned for its commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence across diverse industries, Brand Empower Pvt Ltd continues to set the benchmark for industry recognition and empowerment.

Furthermore, the event was organized in collaboration with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, a leading player in the digital realm. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, the company has established itself as a trusted name in web development, digital marketing, and branding services. Brand Empower underscored a shared commitment to celebrating excellence and driving innovation across industries, setting the stage for continued growth and success in the dynamic digital landscape. With a relentless focus on innovation, integrity, and client-centricity, Infynow remains steadfast in its mission to empower businesses with transformative digital solutions.

