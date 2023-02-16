INIFD Designers celebrated the "Fabric Khadi" during New York Fashion Week

"Mahatma Gandhi said, "The 'khadi-spirit' means fellow-feeling with every human being on earth." Following his legacy, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi crafted his vision of making khadi a national pride and a fashion statement. "Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion"

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) and London School of Trends (LST) presented "INDIAN FASHION TRUNK" during New York Fashion Week for the 7th Season was a celebration of Fabric of India - Khadi.

Khadi is our valued heritage with its unique eco-friendly nature which inspired young designers from different states of India to create 54 spectacular looks using the sustainable, handspun, natural weave and organic fabric, bringing their heritage, culture and history together by involving and generating work for the local artisans. The handloom fabric Khadi is the common thread between the Haute and the humble, depicting its glory and versatility, reiterating the relevance of sustainable fashion with a balance of tradition and modernity.

Vipul Dev, Consul (Press, Information & Culture), Consulate General of India, New York, witnessed the show and applauded the young designers' for their immense talent and creative designs. He said that "All the designs are wonderful based on Khadi as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion. I am proud that khadi has turned all the way to New York and showcased in New York Fashion Week. The show was a perfect amalgamation of east meets west displaying rich Indian cultural heritage blended with western aesthetics."

Anil Khosla, CEO of INIFD appreciated the student designers for creating their collections using Khadi fabric which is an inseparable part of Indian culture & fashion. He said, "I'm incredibly proud of all the young designers who created something unique using this eco-friendly Fabric producing distinct stylish looks. The "Fabric of Nation" encouraged the young generation of designers to create fashion relevant to the present and the future. It is a matter of pride that our young INIFD designers have captured the limelight at all prominent National and International Fashion Weeks."

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), with a legacy of over 27 years, is a premier institute known for giving its students an international edge. Our forward education ideology is to teach our student designers to create a futuristic footprint using historical assets of India. 1 institute, 3 Continents, 3 Countries, 3 Fashion Weeks, Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) has established a strong global presence and it is the first fashion institute in the world to have showcased its students' collection at two major fashion capitals of the world New York for the 7th Season and London for the 8th season and Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for last 33 consecutive seasons.

This Indian show of 54 exquisite garments garnered huge success at New York Fashion Week, mesmerizing the Fashion glitterati and media of New York. Website:www.nifd.net

