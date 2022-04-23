INIFD West Delhi Crowned the Lakme Fashion Week for the Second Time in a Row

Since the previous two seasons, INIFD won the design fest at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Repeating the same, Yashika Bansal, a student of INIFD West Delhi came out as the winner in the fashion department at Lakme Fashion Week. Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan turned out as the showstopper at the event.

The INIFD student designers presented their magnificent designer collections among the renowned designers during this. Also, students had a wonderful opportunity to witness collections by well-known top designers like Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Tarun Tahiliani, and others.

Actor-Author Soha Ali Khan got Overwhelmed by the creativity of the students. She said, "It was an honour to be a part of it. I enjoy working with students, especially when they are debuting their clothing for the first time. I'm also feeling a sense of duty because I'm working with a young student who is debuting in her outfit. That's an exciting moment for them, and it rubs off on me."

A workshop was organized with Celebrity costume designer Ashley Rebello who has worked with renowned Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes. He inspired students to begin their careers in the Bollywood industry. Moreover, he gave impeccable knowledge of the chosen profession, which enlightened the students and strengthened their confidence in their careers and their vigorous growth.

Avneet Grover, Center Director, INIFD, West Delhi said, "INIFD is emerging as one of the biggest and oldest chains of design institutes that has been essential in reinventing the entire field of design education, keeping up with today's quickly changing design dynamics. These INIFD student designers are fortunate to have learned fashion and design strategies at INIFD under the guidance of skilled mentors such as Manish Malhotra and Ashley Rebello."

