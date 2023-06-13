Innoserv and Kalzoom Advisors merge in an all equity deal; to double in size in a year

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai/ Pune (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13: InnoServ Group, a fast growing integrated digital acceleration firm serving media, corporate and academia, today announced the merger of Kalzoom Advisors Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of 5F World Ltd., a member of its investor group, in an all equity deal. The expanded offering and vertical reach will lead to doubling of its revenues in the next 12-months.

Commenting on the merger, Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman, 5F World, said,"The new consolidation strategy of 5F World means divesting any business other than the core advisory and investing in digital businesses and growth firms in the technology industry one hand and divesting other businesses. Having been on Innoserv's advisory board for some time, know them to be a forward-thinking organization that offers substantial value to SMBs, corporates, media houses, and academic institutions. Look forward to actively participating in their continued growth." Sharing his perspective, Ramachandran Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, InnoServ Group, said," The merger is a win- win for both organization. While Kalzoom Advisors tremendously bolsters Innoserv group's digital capabilities, Kalzoom will benefit from access to a wider client base & capabilities."

Added, Rahul Jain, Managing Director, Innoserv group,"Inorganic growth is a key element of our global growth strategy and we are happy with the Kalzoom acquisition. We have already started work on building more tailored solutions now that they are on board. This acquisition is part of the clear strategic direction we have set for ourselves The goal is to emerge as a formidable player in the Digital Marketing arena."

5F World: Led by Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, 5F world is focused on driving digital growth in India through initiatives like "Missions for Digital India 2.0", fostering skilling and sustainable livelihoods, facilitating cyber- physical growth and nurturing the development of digital companies. To know more please visit www.5fworld.com

Kalzoom Advisors: Kalzoom Advisors, incubated by 5F world, is a leading Creative & Digital Marketing firm that collaborates closely with marketing teams to empower them in achieving success and driving impactful business results. It's strong grasp of Technology, Software and e-Commerce, coupled with it's localized market insights in the US, India, and other global markets, truly enhances it's ability to deliver exceptional value. To know more please visit www.kalzoomadvisors.com

InnoServ Group: : Founded in 2013, InnoServ Group has three niche agencies - InnoServ Digital, CoBuzz and FMA Digital that have successfully partnered many organizations in the automotive, education, healthcare, real estate and technology verticals. Employing 150+ professionals, it has offices in Pune, Bangalore, Delhi and Dubai. Innoserv has communities in Academia (ASMA- www.asmaindia.in), Healthcare (ADMH- www.admh.in), HR

