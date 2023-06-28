Innovations in Public Performance Management: for Policy Makers. Conference organized by MDI Gurgaon

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 28: With a goal to garner the evidence and identify best practices on innovation and smart practices in public performance management worldwide, Management Development Institute, Gurgaon (MDI) is organizing a conference on June 30 & July 01, 2023 in association with the National Center for Public Performance Suffolk University, The Commonwealth & IBM Center for The Business of Government.

The inaugural address shall be delivered by Rt Hon Baroness Patricia Scotland KC, Commonwealth Secretary-General. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman Board of Governors MDI Gurgaon, will be delivering the opening address at the conference.

According to Prof. Sangeeta Shah Bhardwaj, Acting Director, MDI Gurgaon and the Conference Patron, "The field of public policy and governance plays a crucial role in shaping the socio-economic development and well-being of nations. In an era marked by unprecedented challenges and rapid technological advancements, it is imperative that we explore innovative approaches to public policy performance management.

The theme of this conference, 'Innovations in Public Policy Performance Management: Lessons for Policy Makers,' encapsulates our collective endeavor to harness emerging technologies, embrace interdisciplinary perspectives, and adopt creative strategies to address complex policy challenges. We firmly believe that by fostering innovation, we can drive efficiency, enhance accountability, and create policies that truly benefit society."

The conference is going to be held Jun 30th and July 1st at the Pullman-Novotel, Aerocity, Asset No. 02, GMR Hospitality District, IGI Airport, New Delhi - 110037, India.

The 2023 Public Performance Conference jointly conducted by the Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, India, the Commonwealth Secretariat, and the National Center for Public Performance (NCPP), Sawyer Business School, Suffolk University, shall be co-chaired by Dr Prajapati Trivedi, Distinguished Professor, Economics & Public Policy, MDI Gurgaon) and Dr. Jyotsna Bhatnagar - Dean Research, MDI Gurgaon.

MDI Gurgaon offers a 15+3 months Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Public Policy and Management Programme (PGDM-PPM) approved by AICTE and supported by DoPT. Middle and senior level government officers, and individuals from private organizations with a minimum of 3-year work experience can apply for this programme. The application window for the same is open till 10 July 2023. For details one can visit www.mdi.ac.in

