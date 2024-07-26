Innovative Grass Fencing Introduced by PURVI FENCE INDIA PVT LTD Marks Your Walls with Grass Fence First in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India] July 26 : PURVI FENCE INDIA PVT LTD, based in Bangalore announces the launch of India's first-ever Grass Fencing manufacturing.

This marks a major milestone as the company steps into a niche market with a product that beautifully blends privacy features with the aesthetic appeal of Natural Grass.

The newly launched Grass Fence are crafted to resemble natural grass, offering an elegant and eco-friendly solution for enhancing the privacy and aesthetics of both residential and commercial properties. This is especially appealing for urban environments, gardens, and any outdoor space that benefits from a natural Appearance.

The introduction of Grass Fencing is poised to revolutionise the fencing industry in India which boosts a significant market size valued in billions of rupees. With the rising demand for sustainable and attractive fencing solutions, this innovative product is expected to rapidly gain market share, with projected growth rates of 15-20% annually in the sector of sustainable fencing options.

Bhavesh Jain and Pratham Parekh, the founders of PURVI FENCE INDIA PVT LTD, commented on the launch, “Our initiative to start the production of Grass Fencing aligns with our dedication for innovation and sustainability. This product is designed not only to meet the growing market demand but also to offer a solution that respects the environment and enhances the aesthetic value of any space.”

Versatile Applications of Grass Fences:

● Residential and Commercial Properties: Provides privacy and adds a touch of nature to urban and garden settings.

● Event Decor and Public Spaces: Offers decorative solutions for events and enhances green spaces in urban areas.

● Hospitality and Corporate Sectors: Utilised in hotels and office spaces for

aesthetic improvements and creating natural ambiences.

For more information on PURVI FENCE INDIA PVT LTD and their innovative grass fencing solutions, please visit Purvi Fence India Pvt Ltd.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor