Innovator and entrepreneur Noel Macwan is setting new benchmarks for success

November 29: Anand: Ask any youngster what he or she wants to become; the most common answer will be an innovator. But, few can become one as innovation requires a clear vision, a lot of hard work, and the will to succeed, as Noel Macwan, who belongs to Anand city in Gujarat, has shown.

Noel, 25, is a computer engineer pursuing a master’s degree in software engineering from BITS, Pilani. But he is also a successful innovator, entrepreneur, and tech speaker.

Noel’s largest project is an open-source after-market ROMs based on Android, Tesla OS, and Glaze OS. He has also compiled customized Linux kernels (Android) for Sony devices and contributed to various open-source projects serving more than 2,00,000 users.

Noel founded his startup Navidad Infotech Pvt Ltd, while still in college. The firm delivers services and products kindred with technology, and in just a few years, it has established itself as a leading hardware & software development, 3D printing, and automation solutions provider.

The startup Navidad Infotech has been recognized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and supported by the Government of Gujarat and the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

“I have been fascinated by technology since childhood, and even as a child, I always dreamed of becoming an engineer and creator and developing innovative solutions and products. I spent years learning, improving, and arming myself with the skills and capabilities needed to realize my dream. I am happy the efforts have borne fruit and achieved what I wanted. However, this is just the beginning, and there are many more milestones I would like to achieve in the future,” says Noel, who has completed 7 Google Professional certifications to constantly upgrade existing skills and acquire new skills.

The young innovator build a 3D printer from scratch and started providing on-demand printing services all over the country. He also contributed to the developer community as a chapter leader of the Developer Student Club, a program by Google Developers and Microsoft Student Partners, and trained more than 1,000 students.

Recently, Noel has developed a unique product – Holostick – the ultimate product for light painting.

“Holostick acts like an invisible screen in the air and helps photographers to display holographic art of their choice for artistic backgrounds or bring color-balanced highlights to the subject. Using a single tool, photographers can capture endless creative photos. It is truly a one-of-a-kind product,” says the developer, who came up with it while refining a business model as a part of a professional course on entrepreneurship essentials at Harvard Business School Online.

“I follow random ideas to create innovative solutions. Where others see a dead-end, I look at it with an open mind and new opportunities, which is the secret of my success,” adds Noel.

