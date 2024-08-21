Inpipe Sweden AB Introduces Advanced UV-Cured GRP Liners To India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 21: Leading the way in sustainable technology, Inpipe Sweden AB is set to introduce its advanced UV-cured GRP liners to the Indian market through a new strategic partnership. This collaboration, marked by a recent MOU signing, aims to replace traditional pipe replacement methods with cutting-edge, no-dig solutions.

Since its inception in the mid-1980s, Inpipe Sweden AB has consistently pushed the boundaries of pipeline technology. The company's patented liners, including the FLEXLINER® and FREELINER®, have set industry standards with their innovative use of UV light curing, which reduces both installation time and environmental impact.

India's Sustainable Future - Infrastructure Enhancement

The new partnership with a leading Indian firm promises significant advancements for India's infrastructure, offering an 80 per cent cost saving compared to traditional methods. This collaboration, formalized on April 30, 2024, was celebrated at a high-profile workshop in New Delhi, attended by over 60 industry leaders, government agencies, and technology providers. Inpipe's solutions are designed for durability, with a lifespan of up to 100 years, ensuring long-term sustainability and minimal maintenance.

"Our alliance marks a significant milestone in our journey toward global sustainability," stated Rolf Naslund, Director of Commercial Strategy at Inpipe Sweden AB. "With our advanced technologies, we aim to revolutionize India's infrastructure, delivering solutions that are cost-effective and profoundly eco-friendly."

InPipe Sweden's Technological Superiority

Inpipe's UV-cured liners are not only energy-efficient but also environmentally friendly, as they reduce CO2 emissions and use styrene-free materials. This makes them an ideal choice for India's green infrastructure projects, where minimizing the carbon footprint is a priority.

Key Benefits of UV-Cured GRP Liners:

* Energy Efficiency: UV curing uses less energy than traditional methods, reducing the carbon footprint of the installation process.

* Minimal Disruption: Trenchless installation means less surface disruption, preserving the integrity of existing infrastructure and minimizing inconvenience to the public.

* Long-Term Durability: Inpipe's liners are designed to last up to 100 years, providing a long-term solution for pipeline rehabilitation.

* Environmental Sustainability: Products like Inpipe FREELINER® are made from styrene-free and bisphenol-free materials, underscoring the company's commitment to the environment. These materials are also odorless and significantly reduce the use of fossil-based raw materials.

A Promise For A Better Sustainable Future Of India

Inpipe Sweden AB's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its products. The company has implemented comprehensive environmental and quality management systems, earning ISO certification for its high standards. Inpipe's dedication to reducing its environmental impact is also reflected in its Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) and Environmental Product Declarations (EPD), providing transparency and accountability for the environmental performance of its products.

To ensure the availability of clean water, modern society has developed complex systems including fresh water sources, purification facilities, pipes, pumps, and taps. These systems deliver fresh water to every household. Simultaneously, used wastewater must be treated carefully before it re-enters the cycle. We've also built intricate sewer systems to manage this, but aging pipes can leak and cause severe environmental and financial issues.

Moreover, Inpipe Sweden AB actively seeks to minimize waste and resource consumption through innovative design and manufacturing practices. The company uses recycled materials wherever possible and strives to reduce energy usage in its production processes. Inpipe also engages in ongoing research and development to find new ways to enhance the sustainability of its products and operations.

Inpipe Liners offer a solution for renewing old sewer pipes without digging. These liners provide a strong, leak-free pipe within the existing pipe, lasting for another 50 to 100 years. The Inpipe Liner is designed to be thin yet incredibly durable and impermeable to water. It creates a tight seal within the old pipe, ensuring no leaks or external contaminants can enter or exit.

The trenchless installation method is efficient, saving both time and money. This process reduces CO2 emissions and avoids major disruptions to the surrounding area.

Inpipe's products undergo rigorous independent testing to ensure high quality and long-term durability.

This collaboration is expected to inspire further innovations in pipeline rehabilitation, setting new industry benchmarks. As countries worldwide grapple with the challenges of aging infrastructure and climate change, Inpipe's technologies offer a viable path forward, combining economic efficiency with environmental responsibility.

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Naslund

Director of Commercial Strategy

Inpipe Sweden AB

Email: info@inpipe.se

For Media information, contact:

peeush@tenjikurama.com

kushagra@tenjikurama.com

