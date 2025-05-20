INR 2,800 Crore Worth of Properties Sold During 'The Great Property Sell Fest' Held in Association with The Times of India

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 20: India's real estate industry just witnessed a path-breaking weekend, as the three-day event 'The Great Property Sell Fest' clocked over INR 2800 crore in sales, with 550 units sold across residential, commercial, and retail asset classes.

A first-of-its-kind event, hosted across Gurugram, Noida, and Panipat in association with The Times of India, the fest attracted over 15,000 property owners, investors, channel partners, and homebuyers. Attendees experienced a revolutionary real estate marketplace where both sellers and buyers took centre stage.

Organised under the unique concept of 'You Sell, We Buy," the event was a one-of-a-kind real estate marketplace.

"The response at The Great Property Sell Fest has been truly encouraging. Not only did customers actively participate in selling properties worth INR 600 crore from other developers, but they also made significant investments in our projects across Gurgaon, Noida, and Panipat. It's gratifying to see the growing demand for quality, lifestyle-focused developments," said Mr. Robin Mangla, President, M3M India.

Adding to the excitement, Mr. Ashish Jerath, President - Sales & Marketing, Smartworld Developers said, "Our landmark projects like Smartworld One DXP and Smartworld The Edition saw exceptional bookings, while our inaugural project, Smartworld Orchard, was completely sold out, a clear reflection of the strong customer trust in our vision and delivery. This level of enthusiasm reinforces our commitment to creating thoughtfully designed, future-ready living spaces that resonate with the aspirations of today's homebuyers."

Present at the event, Mr. Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Group said, "While ANAROCK's latest data reflects some tempering in sales in the last quarter, this is more due to uncertainty caused by global headwinds. Buyer sentiment has remained robust, and we see the positive sentiment reflected in such events. I understand that the highest sales have been in premium and luxury homes by branded developers; this, too, is reflected in our latest sales data. Buyers are looking for lifestyles, not just homes."

"The Property Sell Fest, with a choice of properties ranging from Rs. 2 Cr. to Rs. 15 Cr. has generated a lot of interest. I think the property marketplace that the fest created has gained enthusiasm amongst numerous customers, as well as top banks, together to facilitate ease of buying and closure," said Mr. Vijay Singh, a representative from HDFC Sales Pvt. Ltd., who had a special spot for his team to interact with and help customers at the Great Property Sell Fest.

Present at the venue, Mr. Alok Ranjan Jha, Representative from Axis Bank, added, "The Great Property Sell Fest brought together a highly engaged audience actively exploring premium and luxury real estate options. Naturally, this translated into a significant uptick in home loan enquiries, as buyers looked for credible financing partners to support their investment decisions. We are proud to be part of this vibrant ecosystem, offering tailored mortgage solutions and real-time guidance to prospective homeowners."

"The 'You Sell, We Buy' concept is truly a game-changer, no one in the industry has attempted anything even remotely similar. It's bold, innovative, and exactly what the real estate market needed. We're proud to have been one of the biggest dealmakers at this landmark event. The scale of participation and the seamlessness of transactions prove that the future of real estate lies in creating such dynamic, inclusive platforms," said Mr. Gaurav Kapoor, Director, Investor Clinic, one of the largest CP firms working across regions.

One of the major highlights of the fest was the array of attractive, on-the-spot gifts offered to buyers with every purchase.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, the event also featured high-energy entertainment, delectable food, lively performances, and a festive vibe that kept excitement levels high throughout the three days.

"I've never seen an event like this before, where such a wide range of properties and multiple banks come together under one roof. No one organises an event to sell other developers properties, but the Great Property Sell Fest has truly changed how real estate transactions happen. I sold my old property at a premium and booked a new one in Smartworld The Edition, on the spot, isn't wonderful?," said one of the customers.

Beyond the impressive numbers, the fest successfully shifted the narrative from a buyer-driven marketplace to an equal-opportunity platform for both sellers and buyers. Property owners were able to liquidate underperforming or stagnant assets at premium values, while buyers accessed exclusive, limited-period investment opportunities.

This event is expected to set the stage for a new era of real estate events in India that are more participatory, dynamic, and responsive to real market needs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor