Inspire Greatness at CES 2025: TCL Showcases Its Latest Display Innovations and Breakthroughs Across Smart Devices

New Delhi [India], January 10: TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today showcases a diverse range of display technologies at CES 2025. This includes QD-Mini LED TVs, professional monitors, in-car displays, mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, smart projectors, and RayNeo AR Glasses. Additionally, TCL unveils its latest AI advancements in new product categories and a comprehensive smart home ecosystem, underscoring its commitment to providing smarter and healthier lifestyles and inspiring greatness globally.

Revolutionizing Display Technologies

TCL's leadership in display innovation is highlighted by its flagship TCL X11K QD-Mini LED TV. This model redefines home entertainment with over 14,000 local dimming zones, delivering breathtaking clarity and visual precision. Enhanced by TCL's All-domain Halo Control Technology, it offers a truly immersive viewing experience, bringing every frame to life with vivid detail. To complement these visuals, TCL has strategically partnered with Bang & Olufsen, a leader in luxury audio, to deliver their bespoke sound solution, Audio by Bang & Olufsen, which gives the users an experience as captivating as the visuals.

This collaboration also extends to the TCL A300 Series TV, a sleek and stylish choice with a premium audio experience. At the TCL booth, the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV, the 115'' QM891G, along with the Q85 Soundbar, is showcased as the perfect companion for large TVs with immersive audio performance. For gaming enthusiasts, the R83 Professional Monitor Series offers pixel-level precision, enhancing immersive gaming and creative excellence. These products highlight TCL's dedication to catering to diverse consumer preferences, from expansive TVs to sophisticated and design-forward solutions.

TCL's product lineup also includes the award-winning NXTPAPER 4.0 technology, an evolution of the brand's full-color electronic paper display technology. Engineered to reduce eye strain while delivering exceptional visual quality, NXTPAPER 4.0 debuted in the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus Tablet, with plans to expand this technology to more mobile phones.

The RayNeo X3 Pro Smart Glasses mark the arrival of the true AR era. With built-in computing power, the model eliminates the need for external devices, delivering enhanced performance in a compact, streamlined design. Additionally, TCL introduces the PLAYCUBE Projector, which redefines portable projection with style and versatility. Furthermore, TCL showcases innovations in automotive electronics with intelligent Cockpit and Driving Solutions.

Pioneering AI-featured and Smart Connectivity

Among its exciting news at CES 2025, TCL introduces TCL Ai Me, the world's first modular AI companion robot. Designed with a charming lifelike aesthetic and a detachable space capsule base, Ai Me is a concept product seamlessly blending companionship with smart living. It elevates daily life with natural interactions and personalized experiences, adapting to individual needs and enriching the user's lifestyle with its intelligent and interactive features.

As another highlight, TCL's flagship TV series is set to integrate Google's Gemini model, with plans to launch an all-new Google TV with Gemini capabilities in 2025. TCL is also showcasing an interactive demo in a dedicated showroom, unveiling the immersive and intelligent features with the help of the Gemini model on its TV, promising to transform home entertainment.

In connectivity, TCL's LINKHUB HH516 5G AI CPE Router ensures a smart network experience with higher throughput, lower latency, and lower power consumption for diverse scenarios. TCL showcased its D1 Series Smart Lock, which includes the D1 Pro with next-gen AI palm vein recognition, and the D1 Ultra, world's first 4-in-1 smart deadbolt that integrates a smart lock, security camera, video doorbell, and an innovative 3.5-inch display.

Leading the Way in Sustainability and Design

TCL's CES pavilion embodies its commitment to user-centric design and innovation with a natural, stylish, and eco-conscious ambiance. Highlights include eco-friendly remote controls made from recycled tea leaves and cardboard furniture that underscores TCL's emphasis on sustainable practices. Expanding its vision of intelligent and eco-friendly living, TCL also brings innovative products with smart and sustainable home solutions.

TCL FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner redefines cooling with features that promote health, boost energy efficiency, and enhance convenience. Its liftable Fresh Air Inlet brings fresh outdoor air in, removes odors, and increases indoor oxygen levels. The energy-saving technology intelligently adjusts the operation frequency, while Smart Voice Control allows for hands-free operation without an internet connection.

Meanwhile, TCL FREE BUILT-IN Refrigerator transforms modern kitchens with its sleek, space-saving design and cutting-edge technologies that improve food preservation. Similarly, the P680 Washer-Dryer Set provides stackable solutions for compact spaces, featuring anti-wrinkle technology and intuitive cycles for optimal garment care.

Essential to TCL's green efforts is its Smart Home Energy Management Solution (HEMS), integrating solar panels, energy storage, and heat pumps for efficient energy use.

Global Partnerships and Excellence

Partnering with top-tier sports and entertainment IPs worldwide, TCL demonstrates its innovative energy to younger generations. At CES 2025, TCL highlights its partnership with the NFL, the most-watched sports league in North America, with the NFL Hall-of-Famer Charles Woodson engaging with onsite fans to strengthen connections between TCL and its audience.

TCL's deep and vibrant engagements with local communities and global partners have earned widespread consumer recognition, as reflected in its 2024 performanceranking second globally for TV shipments and in North America for TV retail sales volume during the first three quarters of the year.

Discover TCL at CES 2025:

* Date: January 7-10, 2025

* Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #17704

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV" category and has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA for two consecutive years.

