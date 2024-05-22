Instabase: A leading AI company in Silicon Valley Appoints Deepak Sharma to Advisory Board to Drive Expansion in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 22: Instabase: A leading AI company in Silicon Valley announced on Wed May 23, 2024 the appointment of Deepak Sharma to its advisory board. This strategic move is aimed at driving the company's ambitious expansion plans in India. Instabase is at the forefront of transforming the world's unstructured data into immediate, actionable insights. Instabase AI Hub empowers organizations to unlock unstructured data, automate critical processes, and make more informed, rapid decisions. With over 300 business solutions in production, a valuation of USD 2 billion, and a long list of enterprise customers such as AXA, Rocket Mortgage, and Natwest, Instabase is recognized as a leading innovator in the AI space.

Deepak Sharma is a distinguished digital leader, board member, CXO advisor, entrepreneur, and investor based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. With a career spanning over two decades, including his most recent role as President and Chief Digital Officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Deepak has been instrumental in building and scaling digital businesses. His expertise spans digital strategy, transformation, payments, innovation, wealth tech, fintech, startup ecosystems, and future-ready initiatives, leveraging emerging technologies.

Anant Bhardwaj, CEO and founder of Instabase, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Deepak Sharma to the Instabase tribe. Deepak's unparalleled expertise in digital strategy and his profound understanding of the Indian market make him an invaluable addition to our advisory board. His insights and guidance will be crucial as we continue to expand our footprint in India and deliver innovative solutions tailored to this dynamic region."

As a member of the advisory board of Instabase, Deepak will utilize his extensive experience and network to guide Instabase's expansion efforts in India and foster relationships with India-based IT integrators.

Deepak Sharma commented on his new role: "I am excited to join Instabase and contribute to its mission of transforming unstructured data into actionable insights leveraging AI & GenAI capablities. India presents immense opportunities for digital innovation, and I look forward to helping Instabase navigate this vibrant market, build strategic partnerships, and drive growth."

Instabase provides a unified platform with artificial intelligence (AI) and workflow automation capabilities that allow organizations to solve their most pressing business challenges at scale. Instabase combines AI breakthroughs with deep industry expertise, and helps institutions embed intelligence into any system or business process to drive transformational outcomes. Today, many of the world's largest financial institutions, insurance companies, governments, and enterprises rely on Instabase to automate their mission-critical business processes end-to-end. The business is backed by leading investors, such as Greylock Partners, NEA, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, K5, Original Capital, SC Ventures, and Glynn Capital.

