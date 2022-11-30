Institute of Rural Management Anand organizes Inaugural CEO Conclave

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) - a premier management institute established by Dr Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution in India - celebrated Dr Kurien's 101st birth anniversary on 26 November 2022 by organizing the first-ever IRMA Alumni CEO Conclave. The Conclave was organized in association with the IRMA Alumni Association (IAA).

The Conclave brought together some of the finest alumni leaders IRMA has produced for high-quality discussions, networking amongst alumni and motivating the current batch of students to hold the ideals of Dr Kurien and IRMA high.

Dr Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA, welcomed all present to their alma mater saying that the event not only celebrated IRMA but its visionary founder, Dr Kurien, who almost 50 years ago, envisaged an institute which would impart top-tier management education while serving the underserved. IRMA alumni, he added, were the ambassadors of not the institute alone but also of the leader that was Dr Kurien. "As the nation moves towards India@100, the role of IRMA and IRMAns in the growth story of the country will become even more crucial," he concluded.

The keynote addresses were delivered by Dr R.S. Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) and V Vivekanandan, Director, FishMARC, both alumni of the first batch of IRMA (1980-82). CP Mohan, President, IAA, also an alumnus of the first batc delivered the welcome address.

The unique format of the Conclave saw panel discussions across four thematic areas, viz. FMCG/ Agribusiness, Development & Social, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance and Entrepreneurship, with leaders from all walks of these areas gracing the Conclave. Nearly 60 CXOs participated in the Conclave with over 450 alumni, IRMA students, faculty and staff members in attendance.

The event was co-sponsored by Arya Collateral Warehousing Services Private Limited, Sindhuja Microcredit, Afri ventures, Satya Microcapital, Light Microfinance, Verdentum, Better World Foundation, and Sanver.

