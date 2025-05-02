Intel India President highlights AI, gaming, and EdTech innovation at WAVES 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Gokul V Subramaniam, President of Intel India and Vice President of the Client Computing Group, showcased Intel's expanding role in India's content and innovation ecosystem during the Waves Summit 2025 in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Subramaniam emphasized Intel's commitment to powering India's growing media, gaming, and educational sectors through cutting-edge AI and processing technologies.

"Waves is an amazing opportunity, especially for content creators working in audio and video. At the core of all this is data and data is what Intel is all about," he said.

"We are working across multiple aspects of computing from data centers to AI-enabled personal devices to enable content creation at every level, from large media conglomerates to individual YouTubers."

Subramaniam explained how Intel's advanced processors and AI accelerators are helping streamline content workflows.

"For the big players, our data center CPUs and AI accelerators are making content creation faster and more AI-driven. And for individual influencers, our AI PCs enable quick video editing and high-quality content generation."

He also highlighted the transformation of India's gaming landscape.

"India has a significant population of gamers. Many have moved from mobile gaming to high-performance, network-based games on laptops. With Intel's innovations in performance, audio-video capabilities, and affordability, we see huge potential in this space."

One of the most exciting developments Subramaniam revealed was Intel's collaboration with Tejas Networks and Sankhya Labs to bring TV tuner capabilities directly into laptops.

"We've integrated broadcast TV tuner and demodulator technology into laptops, in partnership with Tejas and Sankhya Labs. The antenna is built inside the device, allowing users to receive broadcast content without needing internet access. This has massive potential for educational content delivery students can access lessons without paying for data or facing online distractions. With our AI PCs, this content can also be transcribed and translated in real-time."

Subramaniam emphasized that Intel's broader vision is to bring AI everywhere from the cloud and network to the edge and personal devices.

"India is not just a massive consumer base it's a creative powerhouse. With the right tools and innovation, we believe the country can lead in content creation, gaming, and digital learning."

The Waves Summit 2025 brought together industry leaders, tech innovators, and media professionals to explore collaborations and showcase India's potential as a global media and tech hub.

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit). The four-day summit with tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

In line with Prime Minister's vision of leveraging creativity, technology, and talent to shape a brighter future, WAVES integrates films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess. WAVES aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.

At WAVES 2025, India also hosts the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries, marking a milestone in the country's engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape.

The Summit also features the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities.

WAVES 2025 witnesses participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.

