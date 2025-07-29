PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: In an era where traditional upskilling often leads to stagnant careers and modest pay bumps, a powerful partnership between Intellipaat and iHub, IIT Roorkee is breaking the mold. Their Executive Post Graduate Certification in Data Science and AI is enabling learners across India to leapfrog into high-paying, in-demand roles many securing 2x to 3x salary hikes and roles at top global companies.

One such example is Raja Kumar Singh, who transitioned from a teaching role to a Data Science Instructor and reported a 75% salary increase. "This program didn't just teach me Python and ML; it changed the trajectory of my career," says Raja, now a mentor to many aspiring data professionals.

Mayur Sanjay Tatar, a learner from the same program, cracked his dream role as a Data Scientist and bagged a 300% salary hike. "The live mentorship and structured learning helped me confidently solve real-world problems," he shares.

Meanwhile, Garvit, who started with a non-technical background, landed a Business Analyst role at Amazon a feat he attributes to the hands-on projects and industry-grade case studies built into the course. Others like Prince Rajyaguru and Vibhor Mittal have successfully transitioned from sales, operations, and non-tech roles into full-fledged Data Analyst positions with salary hikes of 40% to 150%.

"This collaboration with iHub, IIT Roorkee isn't just academic it's transformational," said Diwakar Chittora, Founder & CEO of Intellipaat. "The results speak for themselves: freshers, career switchers, and even mid-career professionals are getting tangible ROI from this program."

The program stands out for:

Certification by iHub, IIT Roorkee, a Technology Innovation Hub set up by the Department of Science & Technology

Live weekend classes led by IIT faculty and industry mentors

Dedicated placement support, with mock interviews and access to 3100+ hiring partners

Real-world capstone projects across industries like e-commerce, finance, healthcare, and logistics

For those stuck in the ₹4-6 LPA job trap or looking to shift into Data Science from domains like customer support, operations, or teaching, this program offers a clear path forward.

About Intellipaat

Intellipaat is a leading online professional training platform, having upskilled 10 million+ learners globally. Known for its collaborations with IITs and NITs, it offers job-assured programs in Data Science, AI, Cloud, DevOps, and Full Stack Development.

About iHub, IIT Roorkee

iHub Divyasampark, a Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Roorkee, is supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. It focuses on transforming education and innovation in AI, ML, and IoT through industry-academia collaborations.

