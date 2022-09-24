INTERMAT's first edition in India concludes successfully with over 10,000 professional trade visitors and key industry participants

After the pandemic struck, the real-estate and construction sector has been rethinking ways of designing buildings. In such a backdrop, INTERMAT's first edition, exhibiting a wide range of construction machinery and materials in Mumbai, was a melting pot of discussions, business partnerships and collaborations. The event was held at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon from September 19-21, 2022.

INTERMAT is among one of the world's top 3 construction shows where businesses can gain visibility, build networks and encourage growth within a qualified diverse ecosystem. In this expo, industry professionals explored exhibits of a complete range of construction machinery and materials, established their presence and built a gateway for businesses in developing and high-potential regions.

The expo provided a constructive platform and appealing opportunities for businesses with favourable valuations, a brighter scope for improvement, and much more.

The event witnessed a footfall of 10,000+ professional trade visitors, including some of the industry's most prominent participants and exhibitors such as Ace, Caterpillar, Kobelcom, Puzzalona, NB Equipment, Doosan, Hyundai, M.B.Crusher, TATA Capital, Gulf Oil, Wipro, Uniflex, and others.

Isabelle Alfano, Construction Business Unit Director, Comexposium said, "I am ecstatic after this big success of INTERMAT's first edition in India." She added, "We received an overwhelming response from industry leaders, and marking a presence in one of the largest, growing economies will take INTERMAT a notch higher. We launched at the right time and I am looking forward to organising more such events in the country."

The event also had a finance conference hosted, which discussed various financing opportunities for the growing infra sector. The conference had industry leaders on the panel such as Sarosh Amaria from Tata Capital Financial Services, Rajkiran Rai from NaBFID, Sachin Pillai from Hinduja Leyland Finance. There were managing directors and chief financial officers from other reputed organisations like Volvo, ITD Cementation, Tata Hitachi Construction and many more. Overall, this conclave was attended by over 200 delegates.

Rajan Sharma, Director at Inter Ads Exhibitions, remarked, "This event was huge. It exceeded our expectations and had industry leaders, decision-makers, and consumers all under the same roof. The expo was brimming with ideas, potential partnerships and I look forward to more such editions of INTERMAT in the near future."

The INTERMAT is a trade show that is a collaboration between Comexposium, a leading European Event Organizer and Inter Ads, an Indian trade show organizer. Among the top 3 construction trade shows in the world, INTERMAT aims to give the Indian construction industry premier access to the sector. The next edition of INTERMAT India will be held in April, 2024.

