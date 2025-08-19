International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) Wins Bronze Stevie® Award at the 2025 International Business Awards

VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 19: The International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) has been recognized with the prestigious Bronze Stevie® Award in the category Organization of the Year - Non-Profit or Government Organizations - Small at the 22nd Annual International Business Awards® (IBA).

The International Business Awards® are the world's premier business awards program, open to organizations of all types and sizes across 78 nations and territories. This year, more than 3,800 nominations were submitted across categories ranging from Company of the Year to Best New Product or Service, Corporate Social Responsibility Program, and Executive of the Year.

The winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process involving 250+ professionals worldwide, who praised iACE for its forward-thinking approach to automotive skill development in India, its world-class infrastructure, and industry collaborations with Maruti Suzuki and global partners.

Judges' Remarks:

"This nomination from iACE shows a forward-thinking approach to automotive skill development in India. With strong infrastructure and industry backing, iACE is a valuable institution for anyone looking to build a career in automotive technology, particularly in future-oriented domains like EVs, automation, and smart manufacturing."

Leadership Speaks

Rajiv Gandhi, CEO, iACE, said:

"This recognition is a testament to iACE's mission of bridging the gap between academia and industry while driving India's future in automotive skills. Winning a Stevie Award on such a global platform reinforces our belief in creating industry-ready talent and building Gujarat, and India, as a hub for automotive innovation. . This award is not just a win for iACE, but for the entire ecosystem of students, faculty, and industry partners who are co-creating the workforce of the future with us"

About the Award

The winners of the 2025 International Business Awards® will be celebrated at a gala banquet at the Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal, on 10 October 2025.

Other winners in this category included Share the Dignity (Australia) as the Gold Stevie® Winner, Buy From A Black Woman (USA) and Meralco Foundation (Philippines) as Silver Stevie® Winners, alongside other respected global organizations.

About iACE

The International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE), based in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is a joint initiative of Gujarat Government and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. dedicated to creating a skilled workforce for the automotive and future mobility ecosystem. Established with the vision to bridge the skills gap in the automotive sector, iACE offers hands-on training, research, and industry-driven programs across domains such as:

* Automotive Systems & Manufacturing

* Electric & Hybrid Vehicles (EV/HV)

* Autotronics & ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

* Paint Technology, Welding, Plastics, and Machining

* Smart Manufacturing & Industry 4.0

With cutting-edge labs, simulation tools, and live workshops, iACE has already trained thousands of students and professionals, strengthening India's vision of Skill India, Make in India, and Future Mobility readiness.

