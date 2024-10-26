International Golo Mori Jazz 2024: Experience the Harmony of Eastern Indonesia's Exotic Beauty and Romantic Jazz Music

PRNewswire

Bali [Indonesia], October 26: PT Pengembangan Pariwisata Indonesia (ITDC) will host the spectacular International Golo Mori Jazz 2024 under the theme "Exotic Jazz from the East!" on November 16, 2024, at the Golo Mori Convention Center in West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara. The event will feature a blend of Indonesian and international artists, set against the breathtaking scenery of Golo Mori. It aims to promote local tourism, raise the region's profile, and contribute to economic growth, demonstrating ITDC's commitment to advancing Indonesia's tourism sector through collaboration with key stakeholders.

In partnership with Jazz Gunung Indonesia, audiences will enjoy "The Beauty of Jazz Echoing from the Mountains," with performances set against the magnificent backdrop of hills and sea. The lineup includes renowned Indonesian and international artists such as Andien, Maliq & D'Essentials, Sheila Majid, and Tohpati, all known for their remarkable contributions to music. Tohpati will lead a special orchestral collaboration with Sheila Majid and Andien, while Maliq & D'Essentials will create unforgettable romantic moments.

"I believe the International Golo Mori Jazz will be exceptional. Our thorough preparations ensure a quality musical experience, and we're excited to showcase our best performances," said Andien, a jazz musician.

As part of Aviasi Pariwisata Indonesia, or InJourney, ITDC is committed to promoting Golo Mori as a "Sustainable Marine-Based MICE Tourism Destination." Ari Respati, President Director of ITDC, stated, "This is the debut of the International Golo Mori Jazz. Through this event, we hope to inspire music lovers to deepen their appreciation for both the arts and the natural beauty of Eastern Indonesia. It will not only showcase high-quality music but also highlight Golo Mori's exotic beauty and unique local culture."

"The artists have confirmed their participation and are preparing special performances. We've conducted multiple technical surveys in Golo Mori, Labuan Bajo, and nearby areas. The event will also feature a top-tier sound system developed by local talents to enhance the experience," added Bagas Indyatmono, Director of Jazz Gunung Indonesia.

Ticket pricing:

* Platinum: Rp. 6.500.000,-

* Diamond: Rp. 4.700.000,-

* Gold: Rp. 2.700.000,-

* Silver: Rp. 1.300.000,-

* Bronze: Rp. 800.000,-

These prices exclude accommodation and airfare. Platinum, Diamond, Gold, and Silver tickets include dinner, and all categories offer transportation from Labuan Bajo City Center. Special packages with flights and accommodation (3 days, 2 nights) are available for Gold (Rp9,100,000) and Silver (Rp7,700,000) tickets, including dinner and transportation.

Experience the unique blend of jazz in the stunning setting of Labuan Bajo at the International Golo Mori Jazz 2024. Secure your tickets via WhatsApp at +628112626550 or through http://www.golomorijazz.com/.

About ITDC

PT Pengembangan Pariwisata Indonesia (ITDC), part of PT Aviasi Pariwisata Indonesia (InJourney), focuses on developing and managing integrated tourism areas in Indonesia, including The Nusa Dua, The Mandalika, and The Golo Mori. For 50 years, ITDC has successfully managed The Nusa Dua, a world-renowned destination hosting numerous international events.

About Jazz Gunung

Jazz Gunung Indonesia organizes ethnic-themed jazz concerts in scenic mountain amphitheaters, starting with Jazz Gunung Bromo in 2009. Now expanded to include Jazz Gunung Ijen, Slamet, and Burangrang, the series promotes both jazz music and tourism. Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Jazz Gunung Bromo generates significant economic impact, drawing over Rp 24 billion in two days. The Jazz Gunung series continues in 2024, including events at Slamet, Bromo, Ijen, Burangrang, and Golo Mori.

