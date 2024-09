International Influential Leaders Awards 2024 was organized

New Delhi [India] September 3: International Influential Leaders Awards 2024 and Inspiring Business Awards were organised by JBW IT Solutions and Wadhwan India Award Council at Maple Gold Hotel, Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

Organisers Kamal Wadhwan and Charan Solanki said this is the 15th season of Inspiring Business Awards. In this award function, 110 people were honoured with the Honorary Doctorate Award. In this ceremony, MSME companies and entrepreneurs who have excelled in various sectors and contributed significantly to the country’s economy were honored. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree was a celebrity and chief guest at the ceremony. Apart from this, Junior Amitabh Bachchan, Junior Rajesh Khanna, and Baba Ramdev were also at the function, as were other guests.

In this award function, Dr. Harshali Kaur, Member Judge, New Delhi, Adv. Ajay Sondhi Co-Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi, Dr. Vipin Khuranna Formerly Pro Vice-Chancellor, Adv Neyha Chaudhary

Founder & Chief Practitioner N Legal Solutions, Professor MN Hooda Director BVP, Ravinder Kumar Pahuja Ex Registrar Cum Magistrate present as special guests.

Also Naseem Khan, Raktim Singh, Rajesh Patidar, Acharya Pradeep Taxak, Rajesh Agarwal, Manoj Kushwaha, Rajkumar Bansal, Ram Kumar Bansal, Madan Bansal, Kartik Jain, Adv Shweta Bhardwaj, Dr Mritunjay Shukla, Gunjan Gupta, Akash Srivastav attend this event ceremony as a VIP special guests.

Awardees list of International Influential Leaders Awards 2024 :

Mr Naseem Khan SKF Decor Pvt Ltd Mr Raktim Singh, Digital Transformation Expert, Author Mr.Raja Gandhi Raja Property Dr. Mritunjay Shukla Rally Global Hospital RDeep Singer (Haryana) Mr Chitresh Soni, Special Guest Mr.Deepak Wadhwa Awardee Mr Ashish Kumar Aggarwal, Special Guest Mr.Sagar Sinha Guest of Honor Adv. Shweta Bhardwaj, Special Guest Mr Aditya Saini, Special Guest and Awardee Mr Rajesh Patidar Krishi Dhan Shri Agro Fertilisers Mr Pardeep Takshak, the Best Astrologer and Vastu Expert in North India Mr Kartik Jain R U Lands Space Private Limited Mr Naseem Fauji, Security Services Mr Vikas Tyagi, PhD Associates Dr. Acharya Mukesh Kumar RASHMI JYOTISH SANSTHAN Mr Anil Kumar JS Memorial Public School Mr Rajesh Aggarwal Neelkanth Pharmacy Private Ltd Mr Manoj Kumar Kushwaha Good Find Herbal Industry, Pvt Ltd Ms Gunjan Gupta Pure Herbal Ayurveda Mr Akash Srivastava ASM Ayurveda Delhi Mr Suraj Sharma SS Productions Mr.Rahul Sharma The Star Wedding Mr.Rajkumar Bansal Hindustan Group Mr. Sandeep Verma Verma Gas Stove Mr Sohail Khan Monnjave Fashion India Pvt Ltd Dr. Surabhi Singh Professional Model 29 Dr Natasha Mohan Dietician Natasha Mohan LLP Mr Sheettal Guppta Crystal Repay Credits Mr. Aditya Kumar Prabha Group Mr. Sumit Chaudhry Chaudhry Construction Mr. Manish Bansal Rago Footwear Mr. Mukesh Singh (National NGO by Village Development Foundation) Mr Ajay Kaushik Sheetal Chhaya Diagnostic Centre Mr. Pratibha Sharma Astrologer Mr. Vikas Sharma Hotel Mansarovar Mr Gajender Singh Getso Construction Private Ltd Ms. Neha Sonker Neha Sonker Makeover Mr. Raman Talwar Roms International Mr. Shyan Joshi Yash Astro Services Adv. Abhishek Giri Lal Bahadur Sastri Pramedical Skill and Training Council Mr. Furkaan Saifi BS Public School Summer Garden Mr. Mamta Saini Engineering and Management Institute of India Mr. Reenu Kathuria Grooming Beauty By Reenu Dr Abhimanyu Jalaram Bapa Jyotish Sanstha Mr Sandeep Sharma EEE One International Mr Neeraj Sharma, JP Films Mr. Vivek Chauhan & Shrikant Click IT Solution Mr. Hitesh Agarwal Shri Adinath Arecanuts Pvt Ltd Mr. Aman Goyal EverBest Jr Amitabh Jr Rajesh Khanna Dr. Harshali Kaur Paramjit Singh Pamma Akali Dal Ramesh Kaushik, Inspector Crime Branch Adv. Ajay Sondhi, Co-Chairman, Bar Council Of Delhi Dr. Vipin Khuranna, Formerly Pro Vice-Chancellor Adv. Neyha Chaudhary Founder & Chief Practitioner, N Legal Solution Vivek Gupta, Chief Guest Sanjay Chaudhry Psp Education, Best Mbbs Abroad Consultancy Ashok Kumar Gehlot Fitness Amit Kumar Business Man Jitender Kumar Business Man Dhiraj Kumar KV Homes Property Dealer Vaishali Jaiswal Celebrity Anchor Kapil Sachdeva Herbal Veetaa Harish Soni Event Partner Mayur Aggarwal Deal Travels Deepak Delhi Police Naveen Chaurdhry Mapple Gold Joginder Deshwal Delhi Police Sanjay Bindal Business Man Narender Jangda Dky Infotech Pvt. Ltd. Mn Hoda Director Bvicam Director BMICAM Sanjay Talwar Ram Dev Baba Mr Afzal Hussain, Business icon of the year 2024Awardees list of Honorary Doctorate Award 2024 Season 15 :

SUBHASH GANPATI WAYDANDE DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK ROOPASHRI D V DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ASTROLOGY VIKAS SHARMA DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY OCCULT SCIENCE -NUMEROLOGY SAMBHAJI SARJERAO PATIL DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY POLITICS ASHWIN CHAUDHARY DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY LITERATURE AKI HITO OTANI DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK AND POLITICAL SCIENCE MAHENDRA BHIMRAO DHAWALE DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SERICULTURE SHYAM LAL VERMA DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION & SOCIAL WORK KAVITA SAWANT DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY PSYCHOLOGY SUBASH SUBBA KIMBU DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY AYURVEDIC MEDICINE LIJI A.S DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ACUPUNCTURE JAYESH. K DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ACUPUNCTURE VATSALYA SHARMA DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SALES & MARKETING ABDURAHUMAN PAMANGADAN, DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK SUKANYA GOSWAMI DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ENGLISH LITERATURE SAMPAT RAM BARUPAL DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY POLITICAL SCIENCE AND SOCIAL WORK JAI WARDHAN, DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ASTROLOGY LALA DEVAGAN DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY AGRICULTURE SANDEEP SHARMA DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY JOURNALISM APPASO SHIDHESHWAR KAMBALE DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION 21. RAJESH KUMAR AGARWAL DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY AYURVEDA VINOD KUMAR DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK MANISH BAKSHI DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MOHAMMED HUSSAIN H DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK ANISH SHARMA DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ASTROLOGY AJEET SINGH DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK MANOJ KUMAR KUSHWAHA, DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY AYURVEDA RAVINDER KUMAR PAHUJA DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY LAW DR. IQBAL K.M DOCTOR OF SCIENCE MARTIAL ARTS & SPORTS SCIENCE DR. MURALEEDHARAN SANKARAN DEVAKY, DOCTOR OF SCIENCE PRANAYAMA IN YOGA SCIENCE

