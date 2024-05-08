International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Forge Strategic Partnership with MoU Signing

PRNewswire

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 8: In a significant effort towards enhancing the hospitality sector as well as the quality of hospitality education in India, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and Mayfair Hotels and Resorts today signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at IIHM's upcoming campus in Siliguri, West Bengal. This brings together one of India's biggest hotel companies and the world's biggest hospitality education brand in a ground-breaking partnership that aims to benefit both hospitality students and the hospitality industry. The partnership aims to bolster education, training, and industry collaboration to further elevate the quality of hospitality professionals in the country.

After a warm welcome to the Mayfair leadership, the momentous event took place at IIHM Siliguri, where the MoU was signed by Dr Suborno Bose, Founder and CEO, IIHM and Mr Pankaj Pradhan, Chief HR Officer, Mayfair Hotels and Resorts.

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman, IIHM Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm for this historic collaboration by stating, "This partnership with Mayfair Hotels and Resorts and all campuses of IIHM is testament to our commitment to providing students with the best education and industry exposure. Together, we are crafting the future of hospitality, where education meets excellence. Siliguri is experiencing a boom in tourism specially in tea. Many five-star properties are coming up in this town that is the gateway to the North East."

Manoj Gouda, President, Mayfair Hotels and Resorts, also showed a lot of excitement for the MOU and said, "This MOU will help to add value to system and uplift the quality of the students making them fit for the industry as well as for Mayfair. I feel out of this arrangement the students will have an edge over others as they will not only learn the basics of hospitality from IIHM but also the culture of corporate organization like Mayfair. This strategic partnership is also aimed at enriching our existing staff with advance training and development opportunities. IIHM and Mayfair share a significant bond and this MOU will strengthen the bond more and help us to work closely with each other."

Pankaj Pradhan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Mayfair Hotels and Resorts, expressed his positivity about this MoU by saying, "This MOU supports a lot of growth and help to the Hospitality Industry and help also to the aspirants of this industry. Nayfair being a pioneer of the trend will provide extensive support in terms of getting matching the right talent to the right career opportunity. "

The MoU, that has come into effect immediately, solidifies the partnership between IIHM and Mayfair Hotels and Resorts reflecting their shared commitment to advancing educational opportunities for students and promoting mutually beneficial linkages in the hospitality sector. Under the MoU, the key objectives and provisions are outlined as follows:

* Background: The partnership aims to foster long-term collaboration in higher education, enhancing the learning experience for students pursuing Hospitality Management. It intends to create highly employable Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) Diploma and Certificate holders holders, validated by THSC and graduates of Degree in Hotel, Hospitality and Tourism Management.

* Mayfair's Role and Responsibility: Mayfair Hotels and Resorts will provide essential inputs to IIHM for curriculum design, industrial training, guest lectures, faculty development programs, student placement, and operational exposure.

* IIHM's Role and Responsibility: IIHM will oversee student selection, offer dedicated classrooms, and conduct courses, which include industrial training and exams, as per regulatory requirements.

* Students' Roles and Responsibilities: Students will attend all curriculum-related activities, accept internships and placements in Mayfair- managed hotels, and uphold the reputation of both IIHM and Mayfair.

* Program Management and Quality Assurance: Mayfair will provide material for dedicated classrooms and both parties will nominate representatives to monitor the MoU's implementation.

* Placement of Students in India: Mayfair-managed hotels will recruit the students of IIHM given admission under this MoU at the entry-level position in Mayfair's hotels in India subject to their final selection by the Mayfair-managed hotels

This collaboration between IIHM and Mayfair Hotels & Resorts holds great promise for the future of the hospitality industry in India, emphasizing education, skill development, and industry engagement. The signing of the MoU is a significant milestone in the journey to elevate the standards of hospitality and tourism in the country.

About the Upcoming IIHM Siliguri campus:

Siliguri, a sprawling town in the north of Bengal is the Gateway to the North East of India. With the rising tourism to the North East districts, there is a boom in the demand for good hotel accommodation and several five-star properties are coming up in the region. The opening of a new IIHM campus in Siliguri ensures a bright and secure future for students aspiring to pursue a global career in hotel management as a career. IIHM Siliguri promises to offer state-of-the-art infrastructure and training to develop industry-relevant skills. IIHM Siliguri will focus on the key factors essential for the hospitality industry like developing unique skill sets. IIHM in Siliguri will attract industry events like seminars and professionals from the region that will provide unparalleled networking opportunities to students.

About Mayfair Hotels and Resorts

MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts, a luxury chain of hotels in India presently having 12 luxury resorts is already having a workforce of around 3500 employees and looking forward to fulfil the demand of qualitative manpower as required in the Group.

About IIHM

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MoU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

