International Women’s Day: Introducing Inspiring Women Leaders, Shaping the Future

New Delhi (India), March 8: As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it’s a privilege to shine a spotlight on remarkable women leaders who are not only shaping the present but also influencing the future. These inspiring individuals stand as pioneers in their respective fields, breaking barriers, and driving change with their vision, resilience, and unwavering determination. Through their extraordinary achievements and impactful contributions, they exemplify the spirit of empowerment and serve as beacons of inspiration for generations to come. Join us as we introduce some of these outstanding women leaders who are shaping the future with their remarkable endeavors and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Shipra Dawar, Founder of IWill

Shipra Dawar, an influential force in the Digital Health, Sustainability and AI domain, champions technology for societal benefit. Founder of IWill and ePsyClinic, she leads India’s digital and AI health startups, focusing on mental well-being and reproductive health. Recognized by the 5th Commonwealth Digital Health Awards, backed by Microsoft AI4A, UNICEF, and TGIF, IWill collaborates with numerous government bodies. Shipra Dawar’s innovative idea on using Generative AI to reduce household electricity consumption earned a Top 6 spot in the global LiFe initiative. As a B20 digital transformation task force member for the G20, her policy brief on Digital AI systems for Non-Communicable Diseases is part of the official Think Tank 20 briefs. Shipra’s journey, marked by distinctions like BW Wellbeing 40 under 40 and Digital Entrepreneur in Health by Global Hi-Flyers 50, showcases the powerful intersection of technology, entrepreneurship, and societal well-being.

Bharati Nathwani, Co-Founder & CEO of Millennia Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Director – Darsh Infotech Pvt. Ltd, Mumbai

As a seasoned female entrepreneur, I co-founded Darsh Infotech and now spearhead Millennia Digital Ventures. Our innovations include Citrine, a versatile business software, Rapidex for B2B order management, and Khowgully, a food ordering app. With nearly two decades of industry experience, being at the forefront and the need to directly address customers' issues has been my priority, ensuring top-notch service. I’m grateful to all my customers who have shown their trust in my services & my associates who have helped me sustain a long-term collaboration. Grateful for the success I have achieved as a woman entrepreneur and to the people who have stood with me throughout my journey. With a motivated team of individuals and strong beliefs, I hope that my journey serves as an inspiration for all aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Manisha Mehta, Founder of Man Investment Services Pvt. Ltd. (www.maninvestmentsgroup.com)

Manisha Mehta, the visionary Founder of Man Investment Services Pvt. Ltd and a Startup NBFC, Parrami Finance Private Limited stands as a beacon of excellence in the world of corporate finance and investments. With a distinguished background in Bills Discounting, Invoice Finance, Loans and a myriad of financial services, she has been instrumental in providing innovative solutions to SME Businesses and Corporates. Her dedication to serving Corporates, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) has garnered widespread acclaim. Under her astute leadership, Man Investment Services Pvt. Ltd. has flourished, offering unparalleled financial expertise and customised investment solutions. Manisha’s unwavering commitment to excellence and her remarkable contributions to the industry truly embody the spirit of International Women’s Day, inspiring us all to strive for greatness. Her profound understanding of the intricacies of corporate finance, coupled with her passion for empowering businesses, has not only established her as a leader in the field but also earned her the admiration and respect of her peers.

Ms. Sunita, Serial Social Entrepreneur

Ms. Sunita, a visionary serial social entrepreneur from New York City, USA, is deeply committed to revolutionizing the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to enhance people’s well-being. With a background as a Clinical Pharmacist Doctor and an MBA in Hospital Administration, she brings a wealth of expertise to her endeavors. Her career highlights include significant contributions to precision oncology through certifications in Pharmacogenomics and Genetic Testing, as well as specialized training in Breast Cancer Screening tests from prestigious institutions like New York, Cornell Universities, and Harvard Medical School. Upon relocating to India, Ms. Sunita initiated self-funded healthcare and wellness programs, prioritizing underprivileged rural communities’ needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, Ms. Sunita holds key positions as the Executive Director of YODA LLD, as well as the Founder & CEO of Ayusha Chakra, Doctors Pharmacy, and Eutuxia Pharma. She continues to demonstrate unwavering dedication to improving healthcare access and making a meaningful impact on people’s lives.

Aayushi Kanodia, Founder of Bands and Cups

A business created & run by women for women, we spotlight Aayushi Kanodia: a scientist turned entrepreneur, and the founder of Bands & Cups. As women, we have always been taught to shrink our bodies and be ashamed of our breasts, and she founded Bands & Cups to precisely change this narrative. Bands & Cups offer bra fitting consultations to help women find perfectly fitting bras irrespective of their body shape and size, changing the way women look at bras and their bodies. With diverse experience in R&D from Safdarjung Hospital, IISER Trivandrum, she brings in her scientific expertise in biology & physiology to break down the bra science. Over the past 3 years, Aayushi has helped almost 1000 women from seven countries find their perfect bra. Aayushi was featured on Shark Tank India and was named the face of D+ lingerie in India. She is a voice for women in business and regularly speaks about body positivity, entrepreneurship and women empowerment.

Ektaa Sharma, Founder & CEO at UFZ UniFabz Pvt Ltd

Meet Ekta Sharma, a trailblazer who seamlessly blends entrepreneurial brilliance, sportsmanship, and compassion. With over 24 years of global marketing and sales expertise, her journey includes founding UFZ Unifabz Pvt Ltd, redefining the uniform industry with innovative solutions. Ekta, a former Indian National Team athlete in Basketball and Handball, radiates a sporting spirit. She has even left her mark in events like the Times Women’s Drive and the Guinness World Record for the largest Women’s event in Motor Sports. Beyond her professional and athletic feats, Ekta extends her heart to stray animals, actively contributing to their welfare. As we celebrate Women’s Day, Ekta Sharma stands as an inclusive inspiration, reminding us that success is not just about achievements but the positive impact one makes on society. Cheers to Ekta, a woman who exemplifies excellence in every facet of life!

Rajul Patkar, Founder & CEO of Proximal Soilsens Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Rajul Patkar is a beacon of innovation in agricultural technology, with a career marked by visionary leadership and ground-breaking scientific achievements. Armed with a PhD, her journey commenced as a mere concept, evolving into revolutionary soil testing technology over the span of a decade. Driven by her passion for agriculture and technology, she tirelessly pursued her vision of revolutionizing farming practices through cutting-edge solutions. Her exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial spirit have earned her prestigious awards, including the BIRAC SPARSH Award and DST Nidhi Prayas, while also being featured in BetterIndia. Notably, she received the esteemed Women Entrepreneur Award from SheThePeople, further solidifying her status as a role model for aspiring women entrepreneurs. Dr. Rajul Patkar’s remarkable achievements inspire the next generation of innovators to push the boundaries of agricultural innovation and make a lasting impact on sustainable farming practices.

Supriya Sawant: Founder & CEO of HR-Innovate

Supriya Sawant is a seasoned HR professional and entrepreneur, boasting a distinguished career spanning two decades, where she has made significant contributions to organizational growth and development. Demonstrating exceptional acumen in understanding the complexities of the corporate landscape, Supriya has played a pivotal role in shaping organizational cultures, fostering employee engagement, and implementing strategic HR initiatives aligned with business objectives. Her leadership in HR is characterized by a commitment to creating inclusive and employee-centric workplaces, evident through her expertise in talent acquisition, employee relations, and performance management, which has led to the formation of high-performing teams and nurturing positive work environments. Transitioning boldly into entrepreneurship, Supriya founded her own venture, reflecting her dedication to addressing HR challenges with innovative solutions. With a unique blend of experience, passion, and forward-thinking, Supriya embodies agility and vision in the entrepreneurial landscape, serving as an inspiring figure in both HR and entrepreneurship, driven by a commitment to organizational and personal excellence.

Shubhangi Gupta: Founder of SportVot

Shubhangi Gupta, the Co-founder and CMO of SportVot, is a seasoned digital marketing and branding executive with approximately 8 years of experience. Having developed over 40 brands, including marquee ones, Shubhangi has also successfully founded two other startups, EthKnits, an online handicraft boutique, and Nite Owls, a digital marketing agency specializing in startups. With SportVot, Shubhangi aims to revolutionize sports broadcasting and talent discovery at the grassroots level, enabling local sports bodies to monetize their properties and connect brands with grassroots communities through sports. SportVot’s extensive reach spans over 100,000 games across 65+ cities in India and 16+ countries globally, featuring 300,000+ athletes and partnering with 18+ brands to empower the grassroots sports ecosystem in India. In her role, Shubhangi spearheads marketing, content creation, monetization, and brand partnerships, driving innovative approaches to domestic sports marketing to challenge traditional mindsets.

Ms. Anooja Bashir, Co-Founder & CEO of FlexiCloud

Ms. Anooja Bashir, Co-Founder & CEO of FlexiCloud, is a seasoned entrepreneur and a Marketing & Branding specialist, she is revered as a prominent business leader and mentor, having steered over 25 startups and SMEs to prosperity. Acknowledged by esteemed publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Fortune India for her innovative prowess, she embarked on her entrepreneurial voyage with Ourea, a Kochi-based branding and IT firm, and co-founded FlexiCloud, a leading managed cloud hosting solution. Her illustrious career boasts numerous accolades, including multiple 40 under 40 awards for Women in Tech, and she is a sought-after speaker at TEDx and Josh events. Holding key positions such as State President for Branding at CII-IWN and National Council member at WICCI, she ardently advocates for diversity and inclusion, while her impactful initiatives through NGOs like Anooja Initiatives and Need Global Foundation empower women and children worldwide. Truly an inspirational icon in the industry.

