International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Aesthetic Vision Yoga Unite to Illuminate the Future of Orphans with Love and Support

New Delhi [India], August 28: On August 25, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Aesthetic Vision Yoga, organized a heartfelt charitable event at The Shelter Progetto Charitable Trust Orphanage in Gurgaon, Haryana, India. This event aimed to provide essential supplies and enrich the lives of 23 orphans through various interactive activities.

Dedication of Organizers and Volunteers The event was led by Veer Pratap Singh, who, along with a dedicated team of volunteers including Harish Kumar, Ruchika Khanna, Varsha Singh, Dr Surendra Singh, and Muskan Thakur, worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the event. These volunteers not only provided material support but also brought warmth and compassion to the children's lives.

Comprehensive Aid Provided During the event, the children received an array of learning and sports supplies, including A3 drawing paper, erasers, sharpeners, magic color sets, art supplies, clay, sketch color packs, colored pencils, and school kits. Additionally, footballs, basketballs, badminton sets, jump ropes, and chess sets were provided to encourage physical activity alongside their studies.

In terms of food, the event organizers made sure the children's nutritional needs were met by providing flour, rice, oats, noodles, biscuits, and chocolates, ensuring a well-rounded diet.

A Day Full of Enriching Activities The day was packed with thoughtfully planned activities, including yoga sessions, interactive children's games, an Olympic-themed quiz, and a task focused on women's empowerment. These activities not only provided physical exercise and mental stimulation but also allowed the children to feel the love and support from the community.

The Power of Compassion Reflecting on the event, Veer Pratap Singh shared that providing support to these vulnerable children brought an indescribable sense of fulfillment. Seeing the joy and hope on the children's faces made the effort deeply rewarding. He emphasized that such activities are more than just events; they are demonstrations of the power of love in action. He also expressed his commitment to continuing these charitable efforts in the future.

Lighting the Path Forward Through this charitable event, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Aesthetic Vision Yoga once again showcased their dedication to supporting vulnerable communities. Their efforts not only brightened the future of these orphans but also inspired others to join the cause, contributing to a more compassionate and caring world.

