International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Antrix Gifts & Bakery Join Hands to Bring Warmth and Care to Orphanage Children

PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 27: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Antrix Gifts & Bakery to deliver a heartwarming and joyful event for the children of Asha Kiran Orphanage. This event was designed not only to provide the children with essential supplies but also to uplift their spirits through various interactive activities.

Event Overview The event was organized by Subhankar Pattnaik, with a dedicated team of volunteers, including Minakshi Patnaik, Antriksh Pattnaik, Nupur Pattnaik, and Subhas Mallik. Supported by the orphanage, the team ensured that the day was filled with warmth and happiness for the 30 children in attendance.

During the event, the children were treated to a variety of essential supplies, such as snacks, lunch, and chocolate gift boxes. They also received educational supplies like oil pastels and stationery sets, along with steel coffee mugs that added a touch of joy to their day.

The event kicked off at 12:30 PM and continued until 5:00 PM, despite the rain that day. Volunteers quickly adapted the plans, creating an engaging indoor experience for the children. The day was filled with singing, dancing, and indoor games, which kept the children entertained and excited. Volunteers distributed gift bags containing the supplies and shared lunch with the children, making the experience even more personal and warm. Although some children were at school during the event, the volunteers made sure that every child who attended felt included and cherished.

Event Feedback Subhankar Pattnaik expressed his satisfaction with the event's success, stating, "This event was a great success, and I am deeply grateful to IYDF for providing us with this opportunity to serve these underprivileged children. We not only made the children feel cared for but also engaged with them on a deeper level. The orphanage staff mentioned that some children face challenges with tuition fees as they pursue higher education and have ongoing needs for stationery and daily supplies. I suggest that we continue to support them with practical aid in the future."

Future Outlook This event had a significant positive impact on the children of Asha Kiran Orphanage, enhancing their happiness and boosting their hopes for the future. The collaboration between IYDF and Antrix Gifts & Bakery showcased a strong commitment from the community to the welfare of children. Looking ahead, there is a shared eagerness to continue working together to support and care for more children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor