Introducing Hafele’s Alustro: A Sleek and Versatile Aluminium Shelving System

New Delhi [India], July 24:Modern interiors need to do more than just look good—they must work smarter, adapt faster, and offer flexibility without compromising style. Responding to these needs there is a call for clean lines, and clutter-free aesthetics and aluminium profile shelving systems are leading the way in achieving just that. Designed to maximize space without compromising on style, these systems bring a refined, minimalist appeal to any living area.

Hafele's latest innovation, the Alustro Flexible Shelving System, is crafted from high-quality aluminium and finished in an elegant Anodised Brushed Black. It perfectly embodies this balance of form and function. Engineered for flexibility and visual impact, Alustro is easy to install and effortlessly adapts to a variety of interior needs. Whether you want to create walk-in wardrobe, or a stylish vanity mirror setup, Alustro makes it possible.

Alustro shelving system blends minimalist design with robust functionality. It's not just a shelving system; it's an architectural element that transforms kitchens, living rooms, vanity areas, wardrobes, and even open-plan spaces with sleek floor-to-ceiling configurations or floating wall-mounted designs.

What makes this system truly versatile is its compatibility with multiple shelf materials including wood, glass, or aluminium, offering a wealth of customisation options to suit your interior theme. Alustro can also be enhanced with 5mm LED strip lighting, turning each installation into both a functional and decorative element. Its open, panel-free construction, delivering airy elegance doesn't overwhelm the space. It has modern shelving that lets your personality, and your interiors shine through.

But it's not all about looks, Alustro supports up to 60 kg per section, making it as strong as it is stylish. The easy-to-connect components and tool-light installation process mean you can go from concept to completion in no time.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

